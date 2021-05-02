Brentwood, Hornchurch, Wanstead through in Essex League Cup

Published: 2:29 PM May 2, 2021

Premier Division rivals Brentwood, Hornchurch and Wanstead all progressed in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Cup on Saturday.

Harry Phillips (3-19) and former Essex staffer Thomas Moore (3-33) reduced Shenfield to 40-6, before the lower order rallied to lift the total to a modest 118.

Alex Rickenbach top scored with 32 off 22 balls, but Ian Belchamber (2-33) and Charlie Griffiths (2-33) mopped up before Brentwood raced to a 10-wicket win inside 11 overs.

Captain Aaron West smacked an unbeaten 70 off 34 balls, hitting 16 fours, as Eddie Ballard finished 49 not out from 28 deliveries, with two sixes and seven fours.

Hornchurch got the better of Upminster in their derby, after Adeel Malik (3-19) and Ronnie Saunders (3-22) shared bowling honours.

You may also want to watch:

Muhammad Irfan (2-23) and Marc Whitlock (2-25) claimed the other wickets as Upminster were dismissed for 156 in 44 overs, after Tom Daniels (47) and Kiran Kullar (28) had put on 76 for the first wicket.

Hornchurch slipped to 41-3 in reply, before captain Billy Gordon and Merv Westfield put on an unbroken 117 to seal a seven-wicket victory.

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gordon was unbeaten on 40 from 65 balls, having hit six fours, as Westfield finished 60 not out off 76 deliveries, hitting a six and seven fours.

Wanstead were eight-wicket winners at Frenford, who were dismissed for 142.

Herons captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (3-20) and Jahansher Akbar (3-44) had most success with the ball, as Ahmed Zulfiqar (32) top scored for the home side.

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hamza Omar (2-22) removed Wanstead openers Tom Simmons and Hasan Chowdhury to leave them 4-2, but Robin Das and Kishen Velani combined in an unbroken 139-run stand to seal victory.

Das (72 not out) hit six sixes and five fours in his 64 ball knock, with Velani adding 10 fours in his 64 not out off 81 balls.

Billericay bowed out of the competition after a five-wicket loss to Chelmsford, having been dismissed for 130.

David Houghton (41) top scored for the hosts, while Adam Marchant (2-26) and Robert Rayner (2-37) nabbed braces as the visitors reached their target in 31 overs.

Fives & Heronians also went out after a high-scoring clash with Chingford, who amassed 353-5 from their 45 overs.

Feroze Khushi led the way with 116, as Alfie Taylor (95) and Josh Kelly (91 not out) also shone with the bat, while Bradley Copper (3-74) and Jake Poulter (2-42) shared the wickets to fall.

Fives saw William Amas (94), Poulter (60) and Scott Doody (50) hit half-centuries in reply, but they were eventually dismissed for 303 with two overs to spare.







