Hockey: Upminster enjoy great weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 February 2020

Upminster's Lauren Harvey is fouled by a rival (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster Hockey Club enjoyed one of their best weekends of the season, with nine wins, a draw and a solitary loss.

The women hit back from 2-1 down with five minutes to play to beat Bedford seconds in the East League Premier Division.

Defender of the match Lauren Slater-Harvey converted two late penalty corners to secure a 3-2 victory and make it back-to-back wins, after their success against Norwich City.

Another three-point haul moved Upminster further away from the bottom of the table and they will look to build on their recent results when St Albans visit Coopers on Saturday.

The second, thirds, fourths and fifths were also celebrating wins, while the sixth team lost 2-0 to table-topping London Royals seconds.

Meanwhile, Upminster's men drew 2-2 with East Premier B rivals Spalding, but might also have been toasting a win after conceding a late equaliser.

Leading 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, Upminster saw Phil Dixon save a penalty flick, but Spalding kept pushing and levelled with five minutes left.

Upminster remain at the wrong end of the table and travel to Cambridge University seconds this weekend.

The seconds continued their good recent form, though, with a solid 4-0 home win over Witham to record their third victory in a row.

The visitors made a bright start, moving the ball around well, but Upminster's defence held firm and broke down all Witham attacks.

The deadlock was broken when defender of the match Chris Abrey netted with a penalty corner strike and it was 2-0 when man of the match Callum Berry finished off a superb team move.

Upminster took control in the second half and Phil Hudson added a third goal with a near post deflection, before Nick O'Dell completed the scoring with a fine strike from the top of the D.

The three points took Upminster into the top six, ahead of a trip to Old Southendians on Saturday.

The thirds, fourths and fifths all won their fixtures to complete a fine return for the club.

