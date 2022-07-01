Banham-Scott 'shocked but delighted' by GB captaincy role

Havering's Louise Banham-Scott admits she was 'shocked, but delighted' to be named captain of Great Britain's student korfball squad for a trip to Hungary next week.

A former Harold Wood Primary and Redden Court School pupil, the 20-year-old only began playing the mixed gender sport three years ago and has not looked back.

And having just graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a degree in Physical Education, she is determined to enjoy her international debut.

"I started playing in my first year at university in 2019," she said.

"My maths teacher in secondary school had told me about the sport and my brother Stephen started playing in his first year at university in 2018.

"I went to watch one of his tournaments and thought it was up my street so I would give it a go!

"Korfball is a very unique sport. It originated in the Netherlands and most describe it as a mixture of netball and basketball.

"It's played at a high intensity and allows you to be creative with the ways you attack. During a game, after every two goals you switch from attacking to defending and vice versa, so you really have to be adaptable to play as your position is constantly changing."

Banham-Scott helped LBU reach the BUCS National Championships earlier this year, finishing 15th at UEA in Norwich, and was successful at GB trials and would like LBU to improve on that ranking when she returns to start studies in Secondary Education with recommendation for Qualified Teacher Status in PE.

But for now the focus is on leading GB and helping them to give a good account of themselves at the tournament in Budapest (July 7-11).

"I was out with some friends and got the email that I had been selected at about 11pm," she added.

"At first I was shocked as I didn't think I performed very well at the trial but then very relieved and excited to see what could come from this opportunity.

"I didn't expect them to give me this responsibility as I know there are more experienced players on the team, but after being captain for my university, that has given me some experience and knowledge, which makes me feel prepared and ready to do the same for this team.

"They must see some leadership within me, so I'm delighted to be given this role and ready for what lies ahead.

"Budapest will allow us to show what we can offer - both the performance and development team - as both have some fantastic players.

"It will be a great learning opportunity to play against and watch experienced teams and players to help improve performances. Everyone knows we have to focus on the games, but doing so while having fun!"

Banham-Scott, who turns 21 later this month, enjoys travelling, quizzes and is trying to relearn German having studied at GCSE level, but sport certainly played a big part in her childhood.

She took on basketball, cricket, football, netball and volleyball with school, club and county teams, as well as representing Havering at multiple London Youth Games, and admits this latest chapter will be one of her highlights.

"Sport has had a massive effect on my life, giving me opportunities I never thought I could have," she added.

"There are so many achievements I'm proud of, but the top three would be becoming national volleyball champions with London, playing Essex cricket for three consecutive years and playing korfball for Yorkshire and GB."