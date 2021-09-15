Romford suffer heavy defeat away to Grays Athletic
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Romford suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Grays Athletic as defensive errors proved costly.
Goals from David Knight, Jack McQueen and Callum Watts as well as an own goal from Sam Dickens sealed the points for The Blues as Boro were unable to build on their win over Witham Town at Parkside Stadium.
The hosts opened the scoring in just the fourth minute of play as winger Danny Gould put a ball across the box from the left flank, which was thumbled by the Romford defence, and striker David Knight was on hand to slot it home to make it 1-0.
Romford's Sam Dickens almost caught Grays goalkeeper Danny Sambridge off guard as he dropped his long range shot as the visitors looked to get back into the contest.
Grays doubled their lead as right-back Ryan Sammons drilled a shot on goal, which took a huge deflection off Sam Dickens and ended up in the back of the net in the 27th minute.
Boro substitute Jacopo Gatti, who replace the injured Daniel Ortiz-Aldana early on, had a shot deflected behind for a corner after the ball was laid off to him on the edge of the box after a good run from Jesse Olukolu shortly after.
Early in the second-half, Romford striker Lheureux Menga pressed the Grays backline, eventually poked the ball but it bounced behind for a corner.
David Knight was then through for the hosts but was denied by Brandon Bullman who spilled his effort which was collected by the former Bowers & Pitsea man.
The forward then picked out Anointed Chukwu who saw his shot blocked in the 52nd minute.
Three minutes later Jack McQueen nodded home unmarked inside the box from a corner to make it 3-0 to Grays Athletic.
Grays winger Joe Paxman fired wide after getting in behind the Romford backline as they continued to press forward.
It became end-to-end with Romford then winning a corner and forcing Danny Sambridge into a save where he pushed the ball over the bar for a second corner.
Boro didn't give up with Jesse Olukolu using his tricky footwork to get in behind and generate crosses.
Although one of the best chances came in from the other flank and it found Christian Adu-Gyamfi who rose up but headed over the crossbar.
Jacopo Gatti broke in down the right and drove a shot across goal, but Sambridge got his hands to it, as Romford looked to even find a consolation goal.
It unfortunately went the other way as Grays substitute Callum Watts slotted beyond Bullman to make it 4-0 in the 87th minute.
Grays Athletic: Sambridge, Sammons, Joynes, Moncur (Westcott 65), Okonkwo, McQueen, Paxman, Hahn, Chukwu, Knight (Agunbiande 78), Gould (Watts 74).
Unused subs: Clark, Henry.
Romford: Bullman, Toussaint, Spencer, Dickens, Dua, Ortiz-Aldana (Gatti 11), Carvell, Hayes, Menga (Tunkara 56), Adu-Gymafi, Olukolu.
Unused subs: Campbell, Barnett, Simeon.