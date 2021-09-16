'Atrocious' defending proved costly for Romford in Grays Athletic defeat

Published: 9:11 AM September 16, 2021

Romford joint-manager Derek Duncan labelled "atrocious" defending as the issue as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Grays Athletic.

Goals from David Knight, Jack McQueen, Callum Watts as well as an own goal from Sam Dickens meant the Blues cruised to three points at Parkside Stadium.

The goals all came from defensive errors much to the disappointment of the boss, especially after sealing a 2-0 victory over Witham Town on Saturday thanks to a brace from Christian Adu Gyamfi.

“On the back of a good win against Witham, obviously defensively tonight (Wednesday) was atrocious at some stages to be honest, I haven’t got the answer at the moment,” Duncan said.

“Looking at it from the outside, maybe we was a bit tired from the weekend, but it was definitely defensive errors that cost us.

“That’s the word (consistency) we used before the game funny enough, on the back of a good win, it means nothing if we can’t back it up with another one or at least a good performance. We didn’t get either.

“Anyone can beat anyone on the day, it’s just about how you prepare yourself, and what team you put out there for the match and we just weren’t good enough.

“We had a few chances where we could have scored, but 20 minutes from the end is too late, especially when you’re 3-0 down so it’s back to the drawing board.”

Goalkeeper Carlos Simeon returned to the matchday squad after picking up a concussion from a nasty injury against Barking on Bank Holiday Monday.

“To be honest with you, he’s been itching since last week to be in the squad, but obviously we had to make sure the 14 days was in place for his own health more than anything.

“From the week after the incident he wanted to play, which obviously he couldn’t, but nice to see him back on the bench. He was pestering me, so I had to get onto the FA so to see if it’s was ok, and he’s got the doctor’s note. Now it’s good to see him back in the squad.”

Romford will now have a break from action this weekend and return when they host AFC Sudbury on Saturday, September 25.

“I think it’s come at the perfect time for Mark Holloway and I to go away, reflect, and go again next week.

“We’ve got a chance to recover, make us nice and fresh, and then prepare for those games.”