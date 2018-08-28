Search

Another gr-eight win sees Romford women extend unbeaten run to 14 matches

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 February 2019

Romford's Emma James scored a hat-trick in their latest win (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford's Emma James scored a hat-trick in their latest win (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford’s women remain unbeaten after 14 matches in Essex League Division Two after an 8-4 win over Chelmsford fourths.

Leah Butcher and Emma James netted hat-tricks, with Nat Earnshaw and Lorraine Farnham also on target to keep them three points clear.

The seconds lost 2-1 to Chelmsford sevenths, with Kim McNally their scorer.

And the men lost 7-2 to Wapping sevenths in East League Four South East, with Ash Meyer bagging both of their goals.

The seconds ran out 7-0 winners over Thurrock seconds to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

Having won their earlier clash 6-0, Romford took the lead after three minutes thanks to Dave Butcher.

And they led 5-0 at the break as Sean Simpson (2), Jim Venus and Rob Smith added further goals.

Simpson completed his treble after the restart as Venus also struck again.

The thirds lost 7-0 to Chelmsford sevenths.

