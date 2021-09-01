Essex seal comprehensive victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff

Published: 12:01 PM September 1, 2021

Shane Snater of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Dan Douthwaite during Glamorgan CCC vs Essex CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Division 2 Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 31st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Essex wrapped up a comprehensive LV= Insurance County Championship victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff as they bowled the Welsh side out for just 112 to win by an innings and 74 runs.

It was a crushing success for Essex as the day three action at Sophia Gardens lasted just 32 minutes with Glamorgan losing their last four wickets in quickfire fashion.

The home side’s first-innings total of 134 was easily overhauled by Essex’s 320 and Glamorgan were even worse with the bat second time around.

Essex bowler Sam Cook finished with figures of five for 37 while Jamie Porter contributed three for 35.

Chris Cooke and Andrew Salter were the two Glamorgan overnight batsman facing a stiff uphill challenge to even make Essex bat again with their team 71 for six.

But Essex made an immediate breakthrough in just the second over of the day when Salter – who could consider himself unlucky – was bowled by Porter.

Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Glamorgan CCC vs Essex CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Division 2 Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 31st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Salter – the hero of Glamorgan’s Royal London Cup final win over Durham – attempted to guide a short ball to the leg side but could only succeed in diverting it on to his own stumps.

New man Timm van der Gugten edged one ball to the third-man boundary for four but he then nicked another short delivery – this time from Cook – behind.

Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater took a simple catch.

You may also want to watch:

It meant Glamorgan had already lost two wickets with just seven runs added on the third morning.

Knowing his team now faced a totally hopeless cause, Glamorgan bowler Lukas Carey came out swinging with the bat.

He smashed Cook for six and then four in consecutive deliveries and continued to take the attack to the Essex bowlers before smashing Cook to mid-on where Josh Rymell took the catch.

Carey made 29 from 17 balls with five fours and a six.

Glamorgan’s last man Michael Hogan arrived at the crease and lasted just one ball as he was clean bowled by Cook for a golden duck.

It left Glamorgan club captain Cooke high and dry at the other end and unbeaten on 47 with him unable to do anything about his team’s plight.

Essex, who are the reigning county and Bob Willis Trophy champions, got revenge on Glamorgan who beat them in their Royal London Cup semi-final.

It was also a strong start to their County Championship Division Two campaign but the exact opposite for Glamorgan who followed their Royal London win with a disappointing display.