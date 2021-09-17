Gidea Park youngsters crowned Essex closed singles tennis champions

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021

Gidea Park youngsters George Biggane and Freya Chiu were both crowned champions of the Essex closed singles competition - Credit: James Biggane

Gidea Park LTC youngsters George Biggane and Freya Chiu were both crowned champions of the Essex closed singles competition after missing out on more than a year of action.

George, eight, won the boys under-eights competition as Freya, seven, won the girls under-eights events at Thorpe Bay.

The competition returned this year after an 18-month break due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Both youngsters have been playing since the age of four at Gidea Park Lawn Tennis Club and will now set their sights on the next title they can get their hands on.

Dad, James Biggane, said: “We are very proud of our children winning the county titles. All the practice and hard work has paid off."

