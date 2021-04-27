Gidea Park LTC endure tough start to season

Published: 9:39 AM April 27, 2021

Gidea Park Lawn Tennis Club's men have endured a tough start to the National League season.

In the first match against Raynes Park DL (Surrey), who included former national champions, Park lost 5-1 to a very strong side.

Head coach Tom Higgins did battle through a three-hour match to win Park's only rubber, 7-6 in the third set against Harry Meehan, a world ranked player.

Gidea Park LTC men's national league team - Credit: Gidea Park LTC

The following weekend saw Park travel to play Thorpe Bay LTC in a local derby.

Both teams consisted of Essex county squad players but Park won 4-2.

You may also want to watch:

More recently they lost 5-4 to Sutton, who are currently number one in the Premier Division, after a deciding doubles shootout.

Captain Tom Higgins was very proud of his team, for producing some great individual performances in close battles.

It ended 2-2 after singles, 3-3 after doubles and 4-4 after shootout singles, before Park finally lost the deciding doubles shootout.

Higgins said: "It was a tough one, as we were one point away from winning the entire match."