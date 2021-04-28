Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club are inspiring a new generation of female players
- Credit: Gidea Park & Romford CC
Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club is launching a new coaching programme exclusively for girls.
Dynamos Cricket launches next month and all girls aged 8 to 11 are invited to get involved by registering online at https://bit.ly/3tuWMqY
The hour long coaching sessions are suitable for all players including beginners and will start on Monday, May 10 at 5:45pm.
The eight-week programme will be focused on fun with participants learning different cricket skills each week to build confidence and ability leading up to an exciting countdown cricket match.
Each participant will get a personalised New Balance playing shirt.
Mark Hope, Head of Junior Cricket, said: “It is Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club’s ambition to grow youth cricket and this is the first time we have run a programme exclusively for girls.
You may also want to watch:
“Dynamos Cricket will be the perfect first cricket experience and we look forward to welcoming some new faces to our Main Road Ground in May.”
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre
- 2 Man taken to hospital after fire which destroys gazebo and hot tub
- 3 Romford 101-year-old surprised with Trixy the pony at birthday party
- 4 Meet the man behind the bin: Count Binface on his bid to be London mayor
- 5 Three-year-old raises more than £1,000 ahead of taking on Captain Tom challenge
- 6 Doctor documents 'terrifying' reality of second wave in ITU
- 7 Memory tree planted in Hornchurch's Secret Blind Garden
- 8 Neil Ruddock opens family company's new Romford office
- 9 Concern as drop kerb charges surge by 40%
- 10 Upminster, Shenfield, Billericay progress in Essex League Cup