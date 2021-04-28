Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club are inspiring a new generation of female players

Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021

Ellie aged 7 ready to go in her Dynamos kit - Credit: Gidea Park & Romford CC

Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club is launching a new coaching programme exclusively for girls.

Dynamos Cricket launches next month and all girls aged 8 to 11 are invited to get involved by registering online at https://bit.ly/3tuWMqY

The hour long coaching sessions are suitable for all players including beginners and will start on Monday, May 10 at 5:45pm.

The eight-week programme will be focused on fun with participants learning different cricket skills each week to build confidence and ability leading up to an exciting countdown cricket match.

Each participant will get a personalised New Balance playing shirt.

Mark Hope, Head of Junior Cricket, said: “It is Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club’s ambition to grow youth cricket and this is the first time we have run a programme exclusively for girls.

“Dynamos Cricket will be the perfect first cricket experience and we look forward to welcoming some new faces to our Main Road Ground in May.”