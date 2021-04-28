News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club are inspiring a new generation of female players

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021   
Ellie aged 7 ready to go in her Dynamos kit

Ellie aged 7 ready to go in her Dynamos kit - Credit: Gidea Park & Romford CC

Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club is launching a new coaching programme exclusively for girls.

Dynamos Cricket launches next month and all girls aged 8 to 11 are invited to get involved by registering online at https://bit.ly/3tuWMqY  

The hour long coaching sessions are suitable for all players including beginners and will start on Monday, May 10 at 5:45pm.

The eight-week programme will be focused on fun with participants learning different cricket skills each week to build confidence and ability leading up to an exciting countdown cricket match.

Each participant will get a personalised New Balance playing shirt. 

Mark Hope, Head of Junior Cricket, said: “It is Gidea Park & Romford Cricket Club’s ambition to grow youth cricket and this is the first time we have run a programme exclusively for girls.

You may also want to watch:

“Dynamos Cricket will be the perfect first cricket experience and we look forward to welcoming some new faces to our Main Road Ground in May.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after fire which destroys gazebo and hot tub
  3. 3 Romford 101-year-old surprised with Trixy the pony at birthday party
  1. 4 Meet the man behind the bin: Count Binface on his bid to be London mayor
  2. 5 Three-year-old raises more than £1,000 ahead of taking on Captain Tom challenge
  3. 6 Doctor documents 'terrifying' reality of second wave in ITU
  4. 7 Memory tree planted in Hornchurch's Secret Blind Garden
  5. 8 Neil Ruddock opens family company's new Romford office
  6. 9 Concern as drop kerb charges surge by 40%
  7. 10 Upminster, Shenfield, Billericay progress in Essex League Cup
Cricket
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A block of flats within the Orchard Village estate, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Housing

Mum's anger amid mice infestation: 'Housing association fobbed it off'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Citizens Advice Havering is launching a new service to help those who need to apply for Universal Cr

Opinion

Where can I find a trustworthy builder? Why is my energy bill so high?

Citizens Advice Havering

Logo Icon
Work will include completely rebuilding the platform one ticket office and entrance from the station

Crime

Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Owner Nat Nollid

Shop Local

Romford new age shop to reopen again after closure years ago

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus