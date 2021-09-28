News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gidea Park Bowling Club hosts charity fundraising event

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:45 PM September 28, 2021   
Gary Haines (right) with Tony Lindfield 

Gary Haines (right) with Romford's Tony Lindfield - Credit: Prostate Cancer UK

Gidea Park Bowling Club hosted an end of season charity event to celebrate the inaugural season of the Gidea Park Triples League.

Clubs Clock House, Harold Hill, Haynes Park, Liberty of Havering, Rainham, Romford and Brentwood entered players alongside the hosts in a series of friendly triples matches at the Gallows Corner Sports Ground.

Apart from celebrating the new league, the main aim of the day was to raise awareness and money for men’s health charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and many of the players sported the charity’s man of men badge during their matches.

At the end of the afternoon, Prostate Cancer UK’s sports PR manager Gary Haines presented the 2021 winners trophy to Romford, before accepting a cheque for £450 on behalf of the charity.

Check your risk of prostate cancer at https://prostatecanceruk.org/risk

