Gidea Park Bowling Club host charity triples for Prostate Cancer UK

Dave Coward, Mick Amato and Rob Crabb celebrate their success at Gidea Park, with Prostate Cancer UK's Gary Haines - Credit: Gary Haines

Gidea Park Bowling Club hosted their second annual charity triples event recently, raising a four-figure sum and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

Officials and players from Brentwood, Clock House, Haynes Park, Liberty of Havering, Rainham, Romford and Gidea Park contested the event at a sunny Gallows Corner.

And there was a dramatic finale as Dave Coward, Mick Amato and Rob Crabb snatched an unlikely victory on the final end.

Trailing 6-2 to Mick Hares, Sean Hughes and James Nolan they somehow managed to conjure up a five-shot swing to take the title 7-6.

Dave King, president of the Essex County Bowling Association, hosted the day with Gary Haines, the Prostate Cancer UK Sports PR Manager, presenting trophies to the winners and gratefully accepting a cheque for £1,042.

Dave King, John Cooper and Des Cole with a cheque for Prostate Cancer UK at Gidea Park Bowling Club - Credit: Gary Haines

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and one in eight men will be affected by the disease in their lifetime.

Many of the bowlers, including some affected by the disease, sported the charity’s ‘Man of Men’ pin badge while bowling and donations continue to roll in.

Des Cole, secretary of the Gidea Park Triples League, said: “Everyone knows someone that has been affected by prostate cancer. The atmosphere generated by officials and competitors alike was fantastic; and a huge thanks to everyone who attended the event, especially those who volunteered and worked so hard to make the day very special and successful.”

To find our more about prostate cancer, or to visit the charity’s award-winning 30-second risk checker go toprostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker.