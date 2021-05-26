News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Gidea Park Bowling Club launch new league

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM May 26, 2021   
Gidea Park Bowls Club

Gidea Park Bowls Club - Credit: Archant

Gidea Park Bowling Club are proud to announce a new afternoon bowls league from the beginning of June.

Des Cole, the afternoon captain at Gidea Park, said that the league, originally discussed in late 2019, had to be put on hold in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which severely restricted League activity with the bowls community.

The League which is made of six teams playing in a three-rink triples format comprises of four clubs from Havering - Clockhouse, Liberty of Havering, Romford and Gidea Park.

Nearby Brentwood Bowls Club are entering two teams and Cole said: "I am particularly excited by this new League which starts on June 1 at 2pm.

"Our friends from the other inaugural member clubs have given great support and enthusiasm since the idea was first muted and I look forward to seeing the League grow over the next few seasons."

Further information can be gained from Des Cole on 07941 674938, via the club's Facebook page or by e-mail at info@gideaparkbowling.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Bowls
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Business | Special Report

What is the future for Romford's former Debenhams store?

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles attend the Orchard Village estate in Rainham today (May 19).

Metropolitan Police

Police officers injured in Rainham

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A nurse prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick A

Opinion

Markets, libraries, roller skating: what should replace Debenhams?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus