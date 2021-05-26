Gidea Park Bowling Club launch new league

Published: 9:30 AM May 26, 2021

Gidea Park Bowling Club are proud to announce a new afternoon bowls league from the beginning of June.

Des Cole, the afternoon captain at Gidea Park, said that the league, originally discussed in late 2019, had to be put on hold in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which severely restricted League activity with the bowls community.

The League which is made of six teams playing in a three-rink triples format comprises of four clubs from Havering - Clockhouse, Liberty of Havering, Romford and Gidea Park.

Nearby Brentwood Bowls Club are entering two teams and Cole said: "I am particularly excited by this new League which starts on June 1 at 2pm.

"Our friends from the other inaugural member clubs have given great support and enthusiasm since the idea was first muted and I look forward to seeing the League grow over the next few seasons."

Further information can be gained from Des Cole on 07941 674938, via the club's Facebook page or by e-mail at info@gideaparkbowling.co.uk