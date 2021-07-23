News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gidea Park & Romford face showdown with leaders Wickford

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM July 23, 2021   
Gidea Park & Romford players celebrate the wicket of Oakfield's Paresh Kalley off the bowling of Hasitha Nirmal

Gidea Park & Romford face a crunch clash with Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two leaders Wickford on Saturday.

Third-placed Park find themselves 18 points off top spot, following a six-wicket win at Oakfield Parkonians last weekend.

And they will be looking to throw the title race wide open with success at Gallows Corner against a side beaten once in 11 outings.

Hasitha Nirmal was the pick of the bowling as Oakfield were dismissed for 128, taking 5-37.

Jamal Francis (2-31) nabbed a brace, as Will Chuter and Aditya Kumar took the other wickets to fall, but Park slipped to 31-3 in reply, before an 87-run stand took them to the brink.

Francis hit three fours on his way to 40 off 61 balls, with Ubaid Kiani finishing unbeaten on 54 from 98 deliveries, having struck seven boundaries, as the target was reached in the 36th over.

