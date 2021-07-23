Gidea Park & Romford face showdown with leaders Wickford

Published: 7:00 AM July 23, 2021

Gidea Park & Romford players celebrate the wicket of Oakfield Parkonians batsman Paresh Kalley off the bowling of Hasitha Nirmal - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gidea Park & Romford face a crunch clash with Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two leaders Wickford on Saturday.

Third-placed Park find themselves 18 points off top spot, following a six-wicket win at Oakfield Parkonians last weekend.

And they will be looking to throw the title race wide open with success at Gallows Corner against a side beaten once in 11 outings.

Hasitha Nirmal was the pick of the bowling as Oakfield were dismissed for 128, taking 5-37.

Jamal Francis (2-31) nabbed a brace, as Will Chuter and Aditya Kumar took the other wickets to fall, but Park slipped to 31-3 in reply, before an 87-run stand took them to the brink.

Francis hit three fours on his way to 40 off 61 balls, with Ubaid Kiani finishing unbeaten on 54 from 98 deliveries, having struck seven boundaries, as the target was reached in the 36th over.