FIH Pro League Hockey: Germany 2 Great Britain 0

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey) Archant

Great Britain’s women suffered defeat away to Germany in a rain-affected match in Moenchengladbach on Wednesday night.

The start of the match was delayed by 45 minutes because of heavy rain and the visitors – who included Havering's Emily Defroand and Hampstead & Westminster's Sarah Robertson – were left to rue a below-par second-half performance that saw Germany take a deserved victory.

The opening two periods saw Britain holding their own, but a goal after the break put Germany on top, and Mark Hager's side were unable to get a foothold in proceedings.

Amy Tennant was in fantastic form in the visiting goal and deserves a special mention, while defender Giselle Ansley made her 50th appearance for GB.

Attention now turns to Saturday's first home game when GB host USA in London at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

With the women's team having won one of their six matches, they will be looking to a home crowd of more than 4,000 to make a difference on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Hager's side have 10 games remaining; eight of them at home, and will now look to use home advantage to move up the table, starting this weekend.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: “We're extremely disappointed with the result, especially the final two quarters, and there's a lot of lessons to be learned going forward.

“We had some good scrambled defence but we weren't good enough on the ball and that's what cost us. That's what we need to look at. We're turning it over too cheaply.

“The good news is that they're quick fixes but we need to learn the lessons now moving forward to our next Pro League game at home this Saturday.”

Tickets start at ust £5 for under-18s and £15 for adults.

Great Britain: Tennant (GK), Unsworth, Balsdon, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Howard, Costello, Robertson, Evans, Defroand, Rayer, Petty, Jones, Owsley, Martin, Hunter. Unused sub: Heesh.