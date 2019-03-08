Busy Gencas leads way as Romford Town make splash with medal haul

Romford Town swimmers made a big splash during the Essex Senior Winter Short Course Championships at Basildon Sporting Village last weekend.

Town won 21 medals and had 23 final placings to finish second overall after a superb display from their relatively small team of 12 to 18-year-old members.

Daniel Gencas 16, started a busy schedule with silver in the men's 400m freestyle and, after competing in 14 races, finished with three gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

His golds came in the 100m and 200m backstroke and 400m medley, with his other silvers in 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterlfy and 200m freestyle.

Bronze medals came in the 100m and 800m freestyle and 200m medley.

Amelia Moule, 16, won bronze in the women's 50m backstroke and followed it with silver and a personal best in the 200m freestyle, before going on to add 1500m freestyle gold on Sunday, to go with three other final placings.

Aaron Wilson, 17, shared the podium with Gencas in the 100m backstroke, winning silver, and took bronze in 50m backstroke, and was eighth in 50m freestyle all in best times.

Jess Ayling, 18, began her season in style with gold in the 100m breaststroke, then made it a double in the 50m event, with both wins coming in new best times.

Holly Hagan, 15, finished strong to claim fifth and seventh places.

Immediately following the sprint final in a packed schedule was the 800m freestyle and Hagan battled hard to seventh place behind teammates Junayna Ahmed (fifth), and Izzy Jopson who, in an exciting race, just missed out on gold with a hard fought silver medal.

Jopson went on to show her stamina with a bronze in 200m butterfly and silver in 1500m freestyle, all in best times.

Nathan Banga had a successful return to the pool with fifth in the 800m freestyle final, to go with three other finnals.

Victoria Dreleva, 14, showed great potential in reaching seven finals and narrowly missed out on bronze in the 100m butterfly, as Luke Marney, 15, and Josh Eguakhide, 16, also made finals.

Town also had nine of their 12 to 13-year-old swimmers qualify for the Senior Championships.

See the club website for more information.