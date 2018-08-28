GB gymnast Tulloch paid St Albans school a visit to help inspire children to get active

GB gymnast Courtney Tulloch faces the camera with a class of schoolchildren (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Archant

Commonwealth Games medallist and Great Britain gymnast Courtney Tulloch paid a special visit to St Alban’s Catholic Primary School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GB gymnast Courtney Tulloch running a circuit at St Albans Catholic School (Pic: Jacob Ranson) GB gymnast Courtney Tulloch running a circuit at St Albans Catholic School (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The 23-year-old is the Commonwealth Games Champion on rings, and a silver medallist on vault, hosted interactive sessions for children in all classes at the Heron Flight Avenue School in Hornchurch.

Tulloch then led an assembly where he talked about his career and highlighted the importance of perseverance and resilience.

“I just felt like this year I wanted to go into schools and encourage them to keep fit, not necessarily gymnastics, but just get them to stay fit and keep healthy.

“I spoke about my journey, how I got into sport, and I brought a couple of my medals to try help inspire the kids.

GB gymnast Courtney Tulloch faces the camera with St Albans Catholic School students (Pic: Jacob Ranson) GB gymnast Courtney Tulloch faces the camera with St Albans Catholic School students (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

“I feel like I’ve now had a lot of experiences and can give something back to the younger kids.”

The Pegasus Gym Club member believes it’s important for athletes like himself to go into schools and give the school children role models.

“It’s so important, I had it when I was in primary school, and I just imagine if I didn’t have such good role models then where would I be now.

“It’s very important that athletes do these sorts of things a lot more.”

Courtney Tulloch running a circuit at St Albans Catholic School (Pic: Jacob Ranson) Courtney Tulloch running a circuit at St Albans Catholic School (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The Lewisham-born athlete wants to see more talent come into his beloved sport from the capital in the near future and was impressed with what he saw from the children.

“You want to see kids from your area following their dreams and doing whatever they want to do, I love to see that, so to give back to my local area is nothing off me.

“If gymnasts from this area get into the squads then it’s amazing for me, especially if I happened to be the one that got them into it, it’s a nice feeling.”

He added: “They were really good, they had some hard exercises, and press ups for one minute aren’t easy.

“I was very impressed, I’ve done a few schools now and I’m always impressed with the younger ones as I think they’re going to struggle with it, I think shall I make it easier for them, but then I think I’ll just challenge them.”

Head Teacher Lisa Schaberg said: “Courtney showed some of his skills including a walking handstand, back flips and a dive forward roll over three teachers.

“This was such a wonderful opportunity showcasing British gymnastics.”