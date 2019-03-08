Forward Turner departs Raiders ahead of the 2019/20 season

Everyone Active Raiders forward Matt Turner has decided to leave the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Matt Turner in action at Bracknell (pic John Scott) Matt Turner in action at Bracknell (pic John Scott)

The 30-year-old has spent seven seasons in the gold and blue in two different stints but has decided family commitments must take priority.

Turner has made 46 appearances this season, finding the net 11 times and adding another 11 assists for a total of 22 points.

That brings the forward’s total up to 294 points in 312 games for the club.

“I would like to start by saying a huge thank you to all that have supported us this year, without you guys we wouldn’t be here,” Turner said.

“Your support doesn’t go unnoticed you truly are the best fans in the league.

“It’s been a tough year with ups and downs and unfortunately it ended prematurely. “I’m sure with you guys behind the team next year Raiders will come back stronger and hungrier to bring home some silverware.”

Before he added: “It’s a hard pill for me to swallow but unfortunately I will not be returning to the Raiders line up next year.

“With a young family at home I cannot commit to the new league structure as family now comes first.

“As it stands I’m currently in retirement but hockey is my life so will I play again? Probably, whether it’s a league below part time or recreational we will see.

“Knowing me I’ll probably be on the ice with Sean during the summer anyway.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains man wanted to thank everyone involved at the club for the memories he has at the club.

“Raiders have been a huge part of my hockey career and I can’t thank the organisation enough.

“I played some of my best hockey in gold and blue and loved every minute of it. “We’ve shared some amazing memories and I’ve made some friends for life.

“There has been some special people at this organisation past and present, Mick Cahill, Ollie Oliver, Jesse Hammil to name a few and obviously John Scott, Sean and Alan all of which have a had a huge impact on my career.

“I can’t thank the organisation enough and you the supporters for all you have given me and I’m sure with the way the team is going Romford will have success in the very near future.

“With Sean at the helm and with the young guys coming through you will see silverware at Sapphire very soon

“I wish you all the best for next year, keep being loud keep being proud and I hope to see many of you at the end of season do.”