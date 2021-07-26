Captain Sam Roberts bids farewell and thanks Romford Junior Raiders

Published: 4:00 PM July 26, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders captain Sam Roberts was keen to thank everyone for his time at the club as he departs ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Roberts has scored 51 points in 57 games over the past two seasons, having made 107 appearances (23 points) for the senior Raiders in three campaigns prior to that.

The 32-year-old is not returning as new head coach Mark Saunders builds his roster ahead of the campaign after a year away from the ice due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Romford for making my time a lot of fun and a pleasure to be a part of," said Roberts.

“Massive thanks to Ben Pitchley and Lucas for the time and effort they both put in, as well as Malcolm Burnett and Catherine Burnett who have also made the team run as smoothly as it has over the past few years.

Raiders captain Sam Roberts (pic Nikki Day) - Credit: Archant

“My time has come to move on and commit elsewhere. It was an absolute honour to captain such a great, talented team and honestly was the best few years of hockey I've played.

“I've met some great guys and girls that I've played alongside and some lifelong friends. I wish the team all the best for the coming season and sure you’ll be just fine with the mighty 'Lacky' (Alan Lack) taking the reins.

“Thanks to all the fans for the amazing support over the last few seasons and hopefully you lot carry that on.

“I will be down to a game or two when I can but for now farewell and good luck.”