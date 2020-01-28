Forward Sylvester pleased to end mini drought as he joins 100 club with the Raiders

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester slots past Bracknell Bees goalie Danny Milton (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Forward Jake Sylvester was delighted to end a mini drought as he bagged both his 100th league point and appearance for the Everyone Active Raiders on the weekend.

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates his goal with Jake Sylvester and Jack Cooper (Pic: John Scott) Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates his goal with Jake Sylvester and Jack Cooper (Pic: John Scott)

The 22-year-old picked up one goal and three assists as they sealed a narrow 6-5 victory over rivals Bracknell Bees and lost 6-4 to Milton Keynes Lightning.

The former Chelmsford Chieftains winger now has 103 league points for the Raiders from 100 appearances.

"It was nice to reach 100 points and 100 games, but at the same time I was having a bit of drought and needed to claw my way out of it and hopefully now I can find some confidence."

Braces from Aaron Connolly and Brandon Ayliffe as well as goals from Ollie Baldock and Sylvester himself helped secure the points against the Bees at the Sapphire on Saturday.

The win pushed them further ahead of Doug Shepherd's side in the race for the National League play-offs as they battle it out for eighth place.

"The win over Bracknell was huge, being so close to them in the league means head to head match ups mean a lot and that result helps us push for the playoffs.

"It was nice personally to get us off the mark early and the two assists I had felt good, but the main thing was the win, and we need to keep progressing every weekend."

Sean Easton's side then fell short the following night in Milton Keynes.

A brace from Blahoslav Novak and goals from Ollie Baldock and captain Aaron Connolly almost kept them in the contest but Lewis Clifford's side managed to hold on.

Harry Ferguson netted twice while Russ Cowley, Tom Carlon, Rio Grinell-Park and rockstar Rod Stewart's son Liam all also scored in the encounter.

But Sylvester felt penalties cost them as three of their opponents goals came on the powerplay.

"I think it was a close game and maybe on another night we could have won, but I feel penalties let us down.

"There were a lot of soft calls coming our way, which I don't feel were right, but at the end of the day they capitalised on their opportunity's better than we did and took the points.

"Our focus now moves to a tough game on Saturday.."

Raiders face Basingstoke Bison on Saturday away from home with no home fixture this week.