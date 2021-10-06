Forward Chris Dickson thanks Hornchurch as he departs

Published: 4:26 PM October 6, 2021

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch can't reach the ball before Brandon Hall of Hereford collects it during the FA Trophy Final

Forward Chris Dickson has decided to depart Hornchurch but was keen to thank everyone at the club for the memories.

The 36-year-old signed from Hampton & Richmond Borough in July 2019 and has since been a huge impact at the club.

He made 67 appearances for the Urchins since his debut in 2019, scoring 34 goals and setting up a further 17 as well as being instrumental in the club winning the FA Trophy last season.

“Thank you Hornchurch. This is a hard one to pen, but it’s with great admiration and a heavy heart that I sign out from Hornchurch,” Dickson said.

“When the gaffer called me two and a half years ago to come on board, I was initially a little reluctant and yet because of the amazing people I've met along the journey I have that same feeling of reluctancy sitting with me now as I move onto my next chapter in this crazy world of football.

AFC Hornchurch penalty hero Chris Dickson celebrates. - Credit: Ritchie Sumpter @ JMS Photograph

You may also want to watch:

“34 goals, two null and void league seasons, and the most memorable, unforgettable year in my UK career in winning the FA Trophy at Wembley, was there ever anything to be in doubt about.

“However, there comes a time when you have to start looking at life after football and preparing for the road ahead, especially at my tender, fruitful age.

“Even with offers to play higher I have had to be pragmatic with my decision. With all that being said, I just want to say thank you to everyone involved with this fantastic football club.

“From the non-playing staff, the girls at the bar, the sponsors, pony tail Urchin, the chairman, directors, Dave, Terry, Ron, Young Jack (physio), Tim, Tony (I’m going to miss you the most), J and gaffer.

“To everyone of my team-mates who have made this part of my journey not only record breaking, but an absolute pleasure to share the changing room with, win, lose or draw.

Chris Dickson scored the winning penalty as Hornchurch beat Notts County in the FA Trophy semi-final - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I’ve enjoyed sharing every emotion and experience with you all and will miss you poisonous bunch.

“Lastly, but not least, the supporters of this great football club. Thank you for making me feel welcome from the day I walked through the door to the day I signed out.

“The journey has been incredible and we will never forget Wembley 22/05/21. ‘Just a pub team from Hornchurch’ went to Wembley and took home the FA Trophy against all odds.

“I wish everyone all the best going forward and I hope to see you guys in May lifting another trophy, preferably the league trophy.”