Former Romford owner Glenn Tamplin injured in incident as man is arrested at home

Former Billericay Town and Romford owner and manager Glenn Tamplin is alive and well following a major incident at his home which saw police attend the property.

Police attended the property on Wednesday night after a reported incident, which left Tamplin with minor injuries.



A police statement read: "A man has been arrested after a disturbance which took place in a property in London Road, Abridge.



"We responded to the incident shortly after 8.15pm last night, Wednesday, November 3.



"Officers arrested a 38-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm).



"He remains in custody for questioning and our enquires continue.



"A man aged in his 40s sustained injuries which did not require hospital treatment."



Tamplin's son Archie took to social media on Thursday to deny his father had died after false rumours began circulating.



"My dad is not dead," Archie wrote.



"People need to stop spreading rumours. Think about family around him hearing this.



"Have some respect for us family."