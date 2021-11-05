News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Former Romford owner Glenn Tamplin injured in incident as man is arrested at home

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:50 AM November 5, 2021
Glenn Tamplin during his time as Romford owner-manager

Glenn Tamplin during his time as Romford owner-manager at a friendly against Barking last September - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Billericay Town and Romford owner and manager Glenn Tamplin is alive and well following a major incident at his home which saw police attend the property.

Police attended the property on Wednesday night after a reported incident, which left Tamplin with minor injuries.

A police statement read: "A man has been arrested after a disturbance which took place in a property in London Road, Abridge.

"We responded to the incident shortly after 8.15pm last night, Wednesday, November 3.

"Officers arrested a 38-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm).

"He remains in custody for questioning and our enquires continue.

"A man aged in his 40s sustained injuries which did not require hospital treatment."

Tamplin's son Archie took to social media on Thursday to deny his father had died after false rumours began circulating.

"My dad is not dead," Archie wrote.

"People need to stop spreading rumours. Think about family around him hearing this.

"Have some respect for us family."

