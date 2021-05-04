Former Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook passes away

Published: 12:45 PM May 4, 2021

British Speedway is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former vice-chairman Jon Cook.

Cook, 55, had a glittering career as one of the leading voices in the sport with Eastbourne, Arena-Essex and then he returned to Eastbourne for 2019.

A passionate person he was always keen to get his views across and was a great servant to the sport after starting out as a second half rider and rode in four meetings for Eastbourne in 1989/90.

During his initial spell as promoter at Arlington he won the league title in both 1995 and 2000 and also the Knockout Cup three times.

He oversaw Arena-Essex, rebranded as Lakeside, reaching the play-offs and moved back to Eastbourne when the Arena raceway closed.

You may also want to watch:

British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “Everyone connected with British Speedway promoters Ltd is in shock at this news. Our first thoughts are with Jon’s family.

Jon Cook (left) and Stuart Douglas celebrate Lakeside Hammers' victory in the KO Cup Final in 2009 (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO

“Personally I always got on well with Jon, we had lots of discussions about the sport and when he was interested in taking on the chairman’s role he stood aside to allow me to take on the role. That speaks volumes for the man.

“I really cannot believe this news and on behalf of everyone in British Speedway I pass on our sincere condolences to Jon’s family at this deeply difficult time.”