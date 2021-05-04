Former Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook passes away
- Credit: Rob Newell/TGSPHOTO
British Speedway is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former vice-chairman Jon Cook.
Cook, 55, had a glittering career as one of the leading voices in the sport with Eastbourne, Arena-Essex and then he returned to Eastbourne for 2019.
A passionate person he was always keen to get his views across and was a great servant to the sport after starting out as a second half rider and rode in four meetings for Eastbourne in 1989/90.
During his initial spell as promoter at Arlington he won the league title in both 1995 and 2000 and also the Knockout Cup three times.
He oversaw Arena-Essex, rebranded as Lakeside, reaching the play-offs and moved back to Eastbourne when the Arena raceway closed.
You may also want to watch:
British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “Everyone connected with British Speedway promoters Ltd is in shock at this news. Our first thoughts are with Jon’s family.
“Personally I always got on well with Jon, we had lots of discussions about the sport and when he was interested in taking on the chairman’s role he stood aside to allow me to take on the role. That speaks volumes for the man.
Most Read
- 1 Horses die after Upminster stables blaze
- 2 Jailed: Armed robber who targeted banks and Post Office
- 3 Boris Johnson supports mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey at Romford Market
- 4 Heritage: The bands which got Hornchurch bopping in the swinging 60s
- 5 Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020
- 6 11-year-old wins Hornchurch High School mask competition
- 7 The Rom Yard developer agrees sponsorship deal with Romford & Gidea Park RFC
- 8 Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre
- 9 Queen's hospital nurse Emily Petersen helps dying man Facetime family
- 10 Man taken to hospital after fire which destroys gazebo and hot tub
“I really cannot believe this news and on behalf of everyone in British Speedway I pass on our sincere condolences to Jon’s family at this deeply difficult time.”