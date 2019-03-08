Search

Ford Judo Club among medals at Dartford competition

PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 November 2019

Ford Judo Club members face the camera at Dartford

Romford's Ford Judo Club had five fighters at a competition in Dartford on Sunday.

Red belt Hamoon Tahmaseti and yellow belts Philip Thowney and Jay Winter were first in action at the 'We Shall Remember Them' event.

Winter and Tahmaseti were making their debuts and both took the fight to more experienced opponents, showing some good judo and taking bronze medals.

Thowney was taking part in his only his second competition and claimed gold, before blue belt Danielle Mitchell elected to fight in the black belt category, with no opponents in her section.

Mitchell made light of this to win gold, while black belt Vladislav Nimerenco went through his opponents with ease to also claim gold.

Thowney decided to also enter the Masters division, including three brown belts and a second dan black belt, and defied the odds to beat allcomers and win a fantastic second gold.

A club spokesman said: "These fighters train hard every Monday and Thursday and the medals are well deserved."

