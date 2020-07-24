Search

Advanced search

West Ham United make fifth summer signing with addition of Mustafa

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 July 2020

West Ham Women have announced the signing Nor Mustafa (Pic: West Ham United)

West Ham Women have announced the signing Nor Mustafa (Pic: West Ham United)

Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United Women have brought in 18-year-old forward Nor Mustafa ahead of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season.

Mustafa becomes the Hammers fifth summer signing after Maz Pacheco, Mackenzie Arnold, Katerina Svitkova and Hawa Cissoko.

Mustafa comes to east London from Swedish side Eskilstuna United and is an under-19 international for Sweden.

This is a very big move for me,” Mustafa told whufc.com. “I am very honoured and proud to be representing West Ham, who are such a great club with a very big history.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve heard a lot about the fans too, and how amazing they are. I am here to enjoy my football, learn and give the fans something to cheer about.

“I really like the way Matt [Beard] coaches. I’ve heard very good things about him and that West Ham is putting so much time and effort into women’s football. That’s a big thing for me and makes me very happy.”

Hammers boss Matt Beard is excited by the youngster and is confident that she can develop into a highly talented attacker during her time in Claret and Blue.

Beard who led the club to an eighth place finish last season went on to add “I am very excited by Nor’s talent. We have to remember she’s a young player, but she is a real presence and has all the attributes to become a top, top player.

“For me, the big thing is she just wants to learn and get even better. She has a fantastic personality with the drive to improve.”

Mustafa has also announced the news that she is joining Common Goal, the charitable organisation launched with the help of Juan Mata in 2017, pledging at least one per cent of members’ salaries to good causes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Cranham Hall. Picture: Savills

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Cranham Hall. Picture: Savills

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham United make fifth summer signing with addition of Mustafa

West Ham Women have announced the signing Nor Mustafa (Pic: West Ham United)

West Ham United boss Moyes expected a big final day clash with Villa

West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline

West Ham United sign Czech midfielder Soucek permanently

West Ham United have signed Tomas Soucek on a permanent deal (Pic: Arfa)

Havering Council launches formal investigation after secret recording captured leader’s boundary change plot

Havering Council has confirmed that a formal investigation has been instigated into a leaked secret recording, which captured Conservative councillors discussing

Hornchurch captain Gordon pleased to be back in action but feeling ‘a little bit rusty’

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon in the field (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).