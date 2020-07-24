West Ham United make fifth summer signing with addition of Mustafa

West Ham Women have announced the signing Nor Mustafa (Pic: West Ham United) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United Women have brought in 18-year-old forward Nor Mustafa ahead of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mustafa becomes the Hammers fifth summer signing after Maz Pacheco, Mackenzie Arnold, Katerina Svitkova and Hawa Cissoko.

Mustafa comes to east London from Swedish side Eskilstuna United and is an under-19 international for Sweden.

This is a very big move for me,” Mustafa told whufc.com. “I am very honoured and proud to be representing West Ham, who are such a great club with a very big history.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve heard a lot about the fans too, and how amazing they are. I am here to enjoy my football, learn and give the fans something to cheer about.

“I really like the way Matt [Beard] coaches. I’ve heard very good things about him and that West Ham is putting so much time and effort into women’s football. That’s a big thing for me and makes me very happy.”

Hammers boss Matt Beard is excited by the youngster and is confident that she can develop into a highly talented attacker during her time in Claret and Blue.

Beard who led the club to an eighth place finish last season went on to add “I am very excited by Nor’s talent. We have to remember she’s a young player, but she is a real presence and has all the attributes to become a top, top player.

“For me, the big thing is she just wants to learn and get even better. She has a fantastic personality with the drive to improve.”

Mustafa has also announced the news that she is joining Common Goal, the charitable organisation launched with the help of Juan Mata in 2017, pledging at least one per cent of members’ salaries to good causes.