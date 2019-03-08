West Ham in Women's FA Cup Final: Marathon man Jack is ready for the biggest day of his professional career

Sullivan thanks father for taking a gamble on women’s team

It is one of the most hectic weeks of Jack Sullivan's business life as he prepares for the Women's FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

So what does he do less than seven days before the big one? He runs the London Marathon!

The young West Ham Women's chief executive ran his first marathon in four hours 18 minutes, despite everything else on his plate at the moment.

“I was running for three charities – AAA, who are one of the women's team backers, the Make a Wish Foundation and for the Dylan Tombides chairty DT38, so it was worthwhile,” he said.

“I can hardly walk now, though, and my back is agony, so never again!”

Back to football and preparations for Saturday's historic game.

“It has been hectic, but we are getting there,” said Jack. “We have sold just under 5,000 tickets which considering the FA only gave us 1,200 initially, we have smashed that.

“I think we will have around 6,000 in the end and others would have bought tickets from the FA while you can also pay on the day.

“I think this is the biggest domestic game of the season and the crowd should back that up as they are expecting around 50,000.”

One of those will be Jack's dad David Sullivan, who has backed his boy from the start.

“I am really grateful to my Dad and everyone else at the club. They took a gamble on me and the team and now it has paid off,” said Jack.

“He is going to watch the first 75 minutes of West Ham against Southampton and then make his way over to Wembley and see as much as he can of our game.”

Manchester City provide the opposition on Saturday, but Sullivan has faith in his team.

“City are no mugs,” he said. “They have some great players and they have probably three times our budget.

“But it is the FA Cup and we have some very good, very experienced players who have done it before.

“Claire Rafferty has been in the last four finals and there are others like that.

“We will be doing everything we can to win this game and hopefully bring some silverware home to Rush Green.”

Jack tips Adriana Leon to get the winner on Saturday, but he knows that it will just be a great day for women, adding: “We have Karren Brady and Tara Warren on our board and having the team in the cup final is making a great statement.

“This is a celebration of women at West Ham and hopefully it will be an inspiration to others.”

It promises to be a great match and whatever the result at Wembley, this has been a great first season for West Ham Women.

Kick off on Saturday is 5.30pm. COME ON YOU IRONS!!