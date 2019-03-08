West Ham suffer late defeat to Toffees

WSL: West Ham Women 0 Everton 1

West Ham Women have their three game winning run brought to a halt by strugglers Everton thanks to a late strike from Hannah Cain.

The Toffees caused an upset to earn the three points with substitute Cain scoring on the counter attack in the 88th minute at The Rush Green Stadium.

The Hammers looked to make their mark in the 11th minute of play when left-back Erin Simon played a ball to Leanne Kiernan down the left flank.

The 19-year-old Irish attacker looked to break clear but Everton captain Gabby George had other ideas and used her strength to get the right side of her and clear it for a corner.

Ten minutes later the visitors Simone Magill looked to break clear herself, but defender Gilly Flaherty managed to win the ball, and cleared it away but only as far as Abbey Stringer.

The Toffees midfielder put her foot through the ball but her effort was deflected out for a corner.

Matt Beard’s side finally grew into the game with the quartet of Leanne Kiernan, Jane Ross, So Hyun-Cho and Erin Simon linked up beautifully down the left.

The later Simon crossed the ball into the box but the ball just evades everyone.

In the 28th minute South Korean international So-Hyun Cho turned on the ball and played Kiernan in down the left, but the attacker’s touch was too heavy and the Toffees cleared it out for a corner.

The corner was whipped in and found captain Flaherty who thinks she netted her first goal for the club but shot-stopper Kirstie Levell stopped it on the line.

Hammers Alisha Lehmann was denied shortly after by Levell as she tried to pick out the net at the left post after a great run from midfielder Cho.

Defender Brooke Hendrix was forced to make a brilliant last ditch tackle to win the ball from Taylor Hinds in stoppage time as the attacker looked to go one-on-one with goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

Early in the second-half the Toffees Dominique Bruinenberg drilled a shot towards goal but keeper Moorhouse grabbed hold of it after dropping the original effort.

In the 52nd minute midfielder Reichardt had a chance of her own at the other end but her free-kick sailed straight into the arms of Levell.

Moments later the visitors Taylor Hinds turned on the edge of the box and drilled an effort off the crossbar.

Hammers right-back Ria Percival then crossed deep into the box and keeper Levell was forced to punch it over for a corner wiht nothing coming from the resulting corner.

The ball was cleared with Toffees defender Gabby George sending a long ball over the top and picking out Hinds.

The attacker missed the target with her attempt in the 66th minute.

Hammers substitute Adriana Leon made an instant impact as she drove up the pitch with the ball and went through a number of Everton players but failed to get a shot off.

The Canadian continued to be a threat as she threaded the ball across the box but no one was able to get on the end of it.

Everton suffered a blow in the 84th minute when captain George was taken off with a nasty injury leaving them with 10 players for thee dying stages.

They went against the odds and made it 1-0 in the 88th minute thanks to substitute Hannah Cain.

The 20-year-old crept behind the Hammers defence and slotted the ball into the bottom left past Moorhouse to seal the three points.

West Ham Women: Moorhouse, Percival, Hendrix, Flaherty, Simon, Longhurst, Reichardt (Visalli 72), Hyundai-Cho, Lehmann (Leon 68), Kiernan (Kmita 90), Ross.

Unused subs: Spencer, Rafferty, Sampson.

Everton Ladies: Levell, Turner, Brougham, Worm, George, Magill, Stringer, Hinds (Bryson 77), Finnigan, Bruinenberg (James 70), Brownlie (Cain 70)

Unused subs: Flaherty, Slater, Gillin.