West Ham Women hammers Crystal Palace in cup clash

West Ham Women manager Matt Beard during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Continental League Cup: West Ham Women 7 Crystal Palace 0

West Ham United Women hammered Crystal Palace with a 7-0 victory in their final group stage match of the Continental League Cup but it proved not enough to progress due to Reading beating Chelsea.

Braces from Kenza Dali and Kate Longhurst as well as goals from Leanne Kiernan, Adriana Leon and Laura Vetterlein sealed the comfortable win for the Hammers in their final match at Rush Green Stadium in 2019.

Hammers manager Matt Beard made a number of changes for the cup tie and even rested the likes of Alisha Lehmann and South Korean midfielder Cho So-Hyun.

Esmee De Graaf returned to the line-up while Julia Simic was named on the bench after being out injured for 12 months.

The first real chance came for the hosts in the ninth minute when Dutch right-back De Graaf crossed the ball into the box after a good link-up play with Tessel Middag.

Palace goalkeeper Emma Gibbon pushed the cross of danger to keep the score at 0-0.

A minute later once again it was De Graaf in the thick of it as she crossed a great low ball into the area for Leanne Kiernan who played a first-time pass for Adriana Leon but her effort was fired over the bar.

Irish attacker Kiernan then had a shot at the near post shortly after but it was pushed out by Gibbon for a corner which resulted in nothing as the visitors cleared it down.

In the 15th minute the Hammers took the lead through the 20-year-old Kiernan as she headed home a brilliant cross in from Katharina Baunach.

Palace tried their luck as they pressed forward a few times and even won a corner but couldn't manage to make anything of it.

The 30-year-old German Baunach curled an effort wide of the far post in the 34th minute of play.

Eight minutes later the former Bayern Munich full-back nabbed her second assist of the match as she whipped it a corner where Laura Vetterlein was on hand to head it.

On the stroke of half-time Canadian attacker Adriana Leon stretched the lead to 3-0 as she slotted the ball into the corner after an unselfish pass from Kenza Dali.

Three minutes into the second-half Dali went from playmaker to goalscorer as she unleashed an effort past Gibbon to make it 4-0 as she cut across the box.

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi then flicked the ball towards goal from in tight but it was deflected out for a corner.

The hosts continued to press for more this time Canadian Leon struck a shot but was denied by former Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Gibbon.

In the 62nd minute Palace's Bianca Baptiste tried her luck from a crazy angle and it drilled the crossbar.

West Ham then made it 5-0 as substitute Kate Longhurst slotted the ball into the bottom left corner after a pass following a great run from Leon in the 70th minute.

A minute later French midfielder Dali nabbed her second goal of the game to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Midfielder Longhurst grabbed her second of the match as she tapped home following another energetic run from Leon in the 74th minute to make it 7-0.

West Ham Women: Moorhouse, Hendrix, Flaherty, Kiernan, Baunach (Longhurst 46), Galabadaarachchi (Thomas 55), De Graaf, Leon, Dali (Simic 79), Middag, Vetterlein.

Unused subs: Brosnan, Redisch Kvamme, Littlejohn, Kiszkis.

Crystal Palace: Gibbon, Pepper, A. Goddard, Baptiste (Mosengo 72), Georgiou, Mackenzie, L.Rutherford, E.Rutherford, A.Goddard (Stobbs 60), Laudat (Khassal 60), Hurley.

Unused subs: Gillett, Johnson, Waldie, Parker.