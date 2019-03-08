Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hammers Beard says Toffees defeat was tough to swallow

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 March 2019

West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women boss Matt Beard felt decision-making and not taking their chances proved costly as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat against lowly Everton.

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Gilly Flaherty of West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Toffees substitute Hannah Cain struck home on the counter attack in the 88th minute to deny the Hammers of even getting a point at The Rush Green Stadium.

The former Liverpool manager says football can be cruel and his side must put that match behind them.

“We created numerous chances on the night and, for whatever reason, we’ve not had that luck in front of goal,” Beard said.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game, particularly after such a good win against Reading in our last match.

“It’s a kick in the teeth, but that happens in football sometimes.

“In football, you sometimes don’t get the luck you deserve or the result your performance warrants, but it happens.

“I think our decision-making wasn’t great tonight.

“Sometimes we had an extra touch when we should have shot or passed, or vice versa. “But we have to give Everton credit.

“They’ve scored with their one big chance, and walked away with the three points.”

The 41-year-old felt his side deserved at least a point from the match due to their efforts and the display they put in on the evening.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, but football can be cruel sometimes, we had enough chances and we’ve only got ourselves to blame for not making the right decisions.

“I felt the team performed well, I felt without the ball we were excellent, especially on the counter press.

“Overall I felt we were comfortable and dominated the game.”

West Ham thought they had netted an equaliser in stoppage-time but it was ruled out for offside and the manager was disappointed with the linesman decision after watching the video back.

“I’ve looked back at the goal that was offside and we’re not offside so that’s frustrating but at the end of the day we didn’t deserve to lose but we have and we must take it on the chin and move on.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hammers Beard says Toffees defeat was tough to swallow

West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham suffer late defeat to Toffees

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man is third to be charged with 17-year-old’s murder

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Blind photographer who grew up in Gants Hill shares story of becoming critically acclaimed snapper

David Katz gives a talk to students a Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Mullender faces decision over fighting future

Liam Williams (left) and Joe Mullender embrace after their British Middleweight Championship bout at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists