Hammers Beard says Toffees defeat was tough to swallow

West Ham Women boss Matt Beard felt decision-making and not taking their chances proved costly as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat against lowly Everton.

Toffees substitute Hannah Cain struck home on the counter attack in the 88th minute to deny the Hammers of even getting a point at The Rush Green Stadium.

The former Liverpool manager says football can be cruel and his side must put that match behind them.

“We created numerous chances on the night and, for whatever reason, we’ve not had that luck in front of goal,” Beard said.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game, particularly after such a good win against Reading in our last match.

“It’s a kick in the teeth, but that happens in football sometimes.

“In football, you sometimes don’t get the luck you deserve or the result your performance warrants, but it happens.

“I think our decision-making wasn’t great tonight.

“Sometimes we had an extra touch when we should have shot or passed, or vice versa. “But we have to give Everton credit.

“They’ve scored with their one big chance, and walked away with the three points.”

The 41-year-old felt his side deserved at least a point from the match due to their efforts and the display they put in on the evening.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, but football can be cruel sometimes, we had enough chances and we’ve only got ourselves to blame for not making the right decisions.

“I felt the team performed well, I felt without the ball we were excellent, especially on the counter press.

“Overall I felt we were comfortable and dominated the game.”

West Ham thought they had netted an equaliser in stoppage-time but it was ruled out for offside and the manager was disappointed with the linesman decision after watching the video back.

“I’ve looked back at the goal that was offside and we’re not offside so that’s frustrating but at the end of the day we didn’t deserve to lose but we have and we must take it on the chin and move on.”