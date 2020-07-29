West Ham Women to play at Dagenham & Redbridge next season

Jack Sullivain alongside Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (Pic: Arfa) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United has today announced that the women’s team will play their Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League home matches at Dagenham & Redbridge’s Chigwell Construction Stadium throughout the 2020/21 season.

Dagenham & Redbridge's home of Victoria Road (Pic: Arfa) Dagenham & Redbridge's home of Victoria Road (Pic: Arfa)

Located less than ten minutes away from where the Hammers’ previously played home matches at the club’s Rush Green training ground, the move will provide a fantastic home for the ever-growing band of loyal supporters that back Matt Beard’s side.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of new player signings and the unveiling of the state-of-the-art training base at Chadwell Heath, with the pivotal move coming as part of the club’s continued commitment to providing an environment of excellence for current and future generations of women’s players.

Following last season’s record-breaking first Barclays FA WSL match played at London Stadium, combined with continued unwavering support from fans and huge growth in home attendances, the club is now looking to build on this success for next season.

The move will enable attendances to increase further and present even more supporters with the exciting opportunity to watch the Hammers squad, which is filled with internationals from across the world.

Jack Sullivan, women’s team managing director, said: “The move to Chigwell Construction Stadium is yet another great step in the growth of our women’s team.

“Looking forward to the season ahead, I can’t wait to see the local community getting behind the team and turning out in full force to support fill the stands in our new home!

“The demand to see women’s football has never been greater and our new matchday home will allow even more of our loyal fans to watch our games live, as well as enjoy an even better matchday experience at this impressive stadium.

“As we strive to become a leading team on the pitch, our continued progress will help our West Ham United women’s team to be a leading figure off the pitch.”

Dagenham & Redbridge chairman, Peter B. Freund, added: “As we continue to invest in ground improvements at the Chigwell Construction Stadium for the Daggers, we are thrilled to announce that we now will also become the new home of the West Ham United women’s team as well.

“The game of football, especially the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and women’s leagues around the world, continues to grow at a rapid pace and we see this as a tremendous opportunity to welcome more fans to Victoria Road.”