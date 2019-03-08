Hammers boss full of praise for Sheffield United manager Wilder's style and mentality

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Bramall Lane (pic Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists Sheffield United resemble their manager Chris Wilder's mentality and it has got them off to a strong start to life back in the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boyhood Blades fan Wilder has worked his way up the ranks from non-league football with the likes of Alfreton Town and Halifax Town to the top flight through hard work.

And the Chilean boss says the newly-promoted outfit show similar work rate on the pitch as well as a clear style of play.

Sheffield currently sit ninth in the league table, level on points with the 11th-placed Hammers heading into the clash after they picked up a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Monday.

"I think that Sheffield United reflect his mentality. It's clear in the way they play - it's absolutely English football, strong players who work a lot over 90 minutes," said Pellegrini.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

"They work to win the first and the second ball."

"They're a consistent team. They've played already nine games in the Premier League, having come from the Championship.

You may also want to watch:

"They've a difficult style - direct football - which we can prepare for."

Former Manchester City boss Pellegrini revealed he is not surprised to see their opponents have such a bright start to the season after finishing runners-up in the Championship.

"I think that the Premier League is the same every year, difficult teams, because all of them have money to attract players," he added.

"When you have a clear style of play, when you work the same every week, probably they will be a consistent team across the whole season."

The Hammers will have to be a lot better than last weekend where they lost 2-0 at Goodison Park to Everton, who had suffered four successive defeats.

"The moment against Everton, who had four defeats in a row, was very similar to the situation we played them last season," said Pellegrini.

"They played every ball like it was a final. Everton is a difficult team and at that stage it's always a difficult game. Two games in a row and two defeats. Now we must stop it and try to continue to have a winning mentality."

Aaron Cresswell and Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko could return to the starting line-up after slight knocks.