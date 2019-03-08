Hammers boss full of praise for Sheffield United manager Wilder's style and mentality
PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 October 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists Sheffield United resemble their manager Chris Wilder's mentality and it has got them off to a strong start to life back in the Premier League.
Boyhood Blades fan Wilder has worked his way up the ranks from non-league football with the likes of Alfreton Town and Halifax Town to the top flight through hard work.
And the Chilean boss says the newly-promoted outfit show similar work rate on the pitch as well as a clear style of play.
Sheffield currently sit ninth in the league table, level on points with the 11th-placed Hammers heading into the clash after they picked up a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Monday.
"I think that Sheffield United reflect his mentality. It's clear in the way they play - it's absolutely English football, strong players who work a lot over 90 minutes," said Pellegrini.
"They work to win the first and the second ball."
"They're a consistent team. They've played already nine games in the Premier League, having come from the Championship.
"They've a difficult style - direct football - which we can prepare for."
Former Manchester City boss Pellegrini revealed he is not surprised to see their opponents have such a bright start to the season after finishing runners-up in the Championship.
"I think that the Premier League is the same every year, difficult teams, because all of them have money to attract players," he added.
"When you have a clear style of play, when you work the same every week, probably they will be a consistent team across the whole season."
The Hammers will have to be a lot better than last weekend where they lost 2-0 at Goodison Park to Everton, who had suffered four successive defeats.
"The moment against Everton, who had four defeats in a row, was very similar to the situation we played them last season," said Pellegrini.
"They played every ball like it was a final. Everton is a difficult team and at that stage it's always a difficult game. Two games in a row and two defeats. Now we must stop it and try to continue to have a winning mentality."
Aaron Cresswell and Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko could return to the starting line-up after slight knocks.