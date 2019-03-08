Search

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: History of the competition

PUBLISHED: 09:30 03 May 2019

Women's FA Cup trophy

Women's FA Cup trophy

2016 The FA

Who are the stars of the past in the final?

The women's FA Cup started life in humble beginning to become the enormous sporting event it is today.

While the men's competition started in the 1870s, the women began almost exactly 100 years later.

The inaugural event was in the 1970-71 season and was known as the Mitre Challenge Trophy.

There were 71 entrants, including teams from Wales and Scotland, and it was a Scottish team in Stewarton Thistle who secured that first final.

In fact, a different Scottish team made the first three finals, but none of them were a match for Southampton Ladies.

The all-conquering south coast club won the inaugural competition by 4-1 at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

They won eight of the first 10 competitions as they dominated the event, while after their run was ended, the likes of Doncaster Belles, Leasowe and Friends of Fulham carved their name on the trophy.

Since the Football Association (FA) began administrating English women's football in 1993, the teams affiliated with FA Premier League and Football League counterparts have dominated the rebranded competition.

Arsenal currently holds the record for most titles, having won 14 times.

The current cup holders are Chelsea, who beat Arsenal 3–1 in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 5, 2018 in front of a FA Women's Cup record crowd of 45,423.

This year's match between West Ham and Manchester City is set to exceed that record.

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

