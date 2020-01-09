Moyes admits he likes to see managers like Sheffield rival Wilder rise up through ranks

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Gillingham's Alex Jakubiak battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes revealed he likes seeing managers like Chris Wilder who have proved themselves in the lower leagues earn their chance at the highest level.

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates victory over Bournemouth (pic Bradley Collyer/PA) West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates victory over Bournemouth (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Hammers make the trip to Bramall Lane tonight (Friday) to take on Wilder's Sheffield United in a televised Premier League match.

The Blades currently sit eighth in the table after an impressive start to life in the top flight following promotion from the Championship last season.

"I have to say I didn't see their success coming immediately in Premier League, but I shouldn't have been surprised because the manager has done a brilliant job," said Moyes.

"They've all come up from the lower leagues and shown that they can play in the Premier League, and I think that comes from having a really good team and manager, and they all know what's expected from them.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

"I quite enjoy seeing managers who have to earn their stripes, prove themselves in the lower leagues, and then they move up. It's not a fluke, and that's why we shouldn't be surprised with how well Sheffield United has done."

The Hammers will be without right-back Ryan Fredericks for the encounter after he came off during their 2-0 FA Cup victory over Gillingham at the weekend while Michail Antonio, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko remain sidelined.

"It looks like Ryan (Fredericks) has got a hamstring injury which will keep him out between four to six weeks," added Moyes.

"He seems to think he feels quite good and won't be as long as that, so I hope he's right.

"(Michail) Antonio is still feeling his hamstring. He's not quite ready yet. Jack Wilshere has been in the gym and is working towards coming back, I couldn't give you an exact date at the moment.

"Andriy (Yarmolenko) has gone for another injection in his thigh, so we hope he's not going to be too long."

West Ham were hoping to have bolstered their squad further with the addition of goalkeeper Darren Randolph and midfielder Gelson Fernandes from Benfica but both deals look to have been delayed.

"He's (Darren) been carrying an injury for several weeks and we have to make sure that clears. I'm very hopeful that will happen," added Moyes.

As for Fernandes, he said: "He's a young player with potential. He's got good pedigree, so from that point of view I'd like to bring young players in for the future and build a strong, young team.

"But also I have to be very wary of having players who are ready now."