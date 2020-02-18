West Ham defender Fisk receives England call-up for SheBelieves Cup

Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham United Women defender Grace Fisk has been called up to the England women's national team for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

Beth Mead of Arsenal and Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Beth Mead of Arsenal and Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

In being selected for the competition in America, Fisk has received her maiden senior squad selection and is set to link up with Phil Neville's Lionesses for the first time.

The centre-back has previously represented England at U21s, U20s, U19s and U17s level, and is excited to begin her senior side journey next month.

"It's such an amazing feeling to get my first official call-up to the England senior squad," Fisk told whufc.com. "When Phil rang me and told me, I wasn't expecting it at all. I had no idea it was coming and I'm really excited!

"I've spoken to Phil a bit since moving back to England; he's texted me after a few games to ask me how it was. I've had some good conversations with coaches in the England camp and I've really appreciated that they have been watching me and monitoring me.

"I had no idea as to the extent that they were keeping an eye on me though. To get the big call-up, for the SheBelieves Cup, is just amazing."

Fisk will travel to the USA with her England colleagues in early March for the competition as the Lionesses look to retain the trophy they claimed last year.

Having plied her trade in the States at University level, Fisk is excited to return to America with her new national team colleagues and test herself against some of the world's very best players in famous white of England.

"When I told my parents, they joked that they'd just got me back from America and now I'm going there again!" the defender said. "That was funny. It will be so good. I have a lot of close friends still out in America so I know they will be really excited for me.

"We have America in the first game and then we also play Japan and Spain, which are three really big tests. England won the SheBelieves Cup last year so there will be an expectation on the team to put in good performances.

"The team will want to keep the title so it will be a tough training camp and equally hard games, but I'm looking forward to all of it."

Fisk joined the Hammers in January from the University of South Carolina and has started every match for Matt Beard's West Ham side since her transfer.

The defender credits the faith put in her ability by head coach Beard as a key factor behind her swift adaptation to the pace of the Barclays FA Women's Super League, hoping to repay that trust by performing for the Lionesses as well as she has for the Irons.

She added: "Matt has put a lot of trust in me. He's started me in every game that I've been involved in, which has been great for my confidence. He's stuck with me and given me a lot, as have all my teammates.

"I appreciate all of them for that and now I want to push on with West Ham as well as with England."