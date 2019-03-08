Hammers boss Pellegrini is looking for squad to improve for tough Burnley encounter

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists they must improve their defensive play from set-pieces especially ahead of their clash with a 'difficult' Burnley.

The Hammers will make the long trip to Turf Moor on Saturday looking to end their five-game winless run in the Premier League.

But the Chilean believes it's not just set-pieces they must improve on as they need to get better as a team if they want to turn their fortunes around.

"As a team I think that we need to improve, especially at set-pieces," Pellegrini said.

"They have been decisive - three goals from Newcastle, two from Crystal Palace. We must improve as a team more than just discuss one player."

Burnley are without a win in three league fixtures themselves, but the Hammers boss knows that form means nothing when it comes to a trip to face a Sean Dyche outfit.

"You never know when it's a good moment to play a team. I think Burnley will always be a difficult team at home," he said.

"They have top players and make a lot of crosses, everyone knows that.

"They play a lot of crosses, fighting for the second ball, and it's a style that in recent years has been very successful.

"If we win the game it is because we will try to play better than them."

West Ham are expected to make a number of changes to the starting line-up once again as they search for the right formula to end theie miserable form.

"When you don't win, you must review everything: the starting XI, how you played, the substitutions during the game, and how you prepared during the week - and when you win, also," added Pellegrini

"In this profession you must always be pleased a bit when you are winning, and not be desperate when you are not."

The former Manchester City boss defended his players when questioned about under-performing stars in the squad, saying: "I don't talk about individual players, I talk about the team. Everyone must do better, including the manager and the players."

Midfielder Jack Wilshere could be back in contention for the matchday squad after returning from injury to resume full training this week ahead of the clash.