Middag departs West Ham for Fiorentina

Tessel Middag of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Tessel Middag has completed a move from West Ham United Women to Serie A side Fiorentina.

Middag, who is from the Netherlands, joined West Ham from Manchester City but she missed the 2018/19 campaign due to injury yet featured in 19 matches over the course of the 2019/20 season including 13 in the Barclays FA WSL starting in nine of those league matches.

Middag started at ADO Den Haag before moving to Ajax She made 94 appearances for the Amsterdam club, during which she scored 15 goals and won the KNVB Women’s Cup in 2011.

She also was part of the Netherlands squad in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The midfielder follows Louise Quinn to Italy after she was confirmed as part of the Viola family on Wednesday afternoon.

On signing for the club she said in a short message on the clubs social media channels: “New adventure in a beautiful historical city, Very happy to be part of this great club, Forza Viola.”

Fiorentina finished second in Serie A in 2019-20 as it was ended with immediate effect behind eventual champions Juventus who secured back to back titles.