West Ham’s Cresswell gives thanks to NHS key workers

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell put in call to NHS key workers at Romford's Queen's Hospital Archant

As part of West Ham United’s pledge to help local NHS Trusts, Aaron Cresswell put in calls to NHS key workers at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

Following Pablo Zabaleta’s call with Denis, a patient at Newham University Hospital, Cresswell showed his support for frontline staff by speaking to healthcare workers from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) and the Trust’s Charity.

“It was fantastic to speak to all the frontline NHS staff,” said Cresswell.

“On behalf of myself, and my family, I just want to say to all key workers, keep up the great work. We appreciate it so much, and I know everyone at West Ham does as well, so thank you for everything you’re doing for us all.”

Among those to speak to Cresswell was BHRUT Chairman and West Ham fan Joe Fielder, who took the opportunity to ask the popular left-back about his life in lockdown, training, his teammates and career so far, as well as his thoughts on who is most deserving of the Premier League title.

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during training at Rush Green (pic Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images) Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during training at Rush Green (pic Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

“It was wonderful to join with colleagues in a webinar with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United,” said Fielder, a season ticket holder at London Stadium.

“Aaron applauded the magnificent work of all of our staff and we in turn were able to thank him and the Club for their fantastic support to our staff, our patients and our Charity.”

The club’s recent pledge of support for local NHS Trusts across east London and Essex committed to offering a dedicated set of fundraising initiatives, agreed in conjunction with NHS experts, and based on their views on how the Club can best support them in dealing with COVID-19.

Aaron Cresswell with Mark Noble at a community event (pic Arfa Griffiths) Aaron Cresswell with Mark Noble at a community event (pic Arfa Griffiths)

As the club has done for Barts Charity, King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity, who support BHRUT, have received 500 replica home and away shirts, to be distributed to patients and staff who are fans, alongside receiving shirts for auction and framed prints for both of the Trusts’ hospitals, signed by the West Ham United first team.

BHRUT run two hospitals – King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen’s Hospital in Romford – and also serve clinics across outer north east London and run services from Barking Hospital.

The King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity is currently running a fundraising appeal focusing on looking after the health and wellbeing of staff at the trust, to ensure they are well-looked after during the pandemic, and beyond.

The Charity has also received incredible donations throughout the pandemic, including over 92,000 meals for hardworking staff, sofas for staff wellbeing rooms, and 22,000 items such as toiletries to go into staff wellbeing and survival packs.