Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

PUBLISHED: 13:30 17 December 2018

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Four wins in a row for happy Hammers

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic heads towards goal during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic heads towards goal during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Big Sam Allardyce never managed it in all his time at the club, neither did David Moyes despite keeping the Hammers in the Premier League – but Manuel Pellegrini did it on Saturday.

With the biting wind and sleet cutting into the faces of the West Ham fans, they couldn’t care less as they sang the manager’s name.

“Pellegrini’s claret and blue army” rang out around Craven Cottage as the boss was heralded for the first time and it is easy to see why.

“I was very happy to hear it,” said a drenched Pellegrini after a 2-0 win made it four Premier League wins on the trot.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Fulham's Calum Chambers battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Fulham's Calum Chambers battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

“We are just near the middle of the season, so maybe at the end of the season we can sing together, but for now we must keep our feet on the ground.”

It is a familiar statement from the experienced Chilean whose reputation at West Ham is growing with every game.

“We are playing well and I know that West Ham fans enjoy the style we play,” he added.

That terrible start to the campaign seems a very long time ago. Four defeats in the first four games put them rock bottom, but now four straight wins in December has put them ninth and just two points behind the European places.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

This latest instalment was a similar story to the last away game at Newcastle United. Fulham, like the Magpies, looked good going forward and created plenty of chances, but it was clinical West Ham who got in front and stayed there.

“I am very pleased,” said the boss. “It is not easy to win four games in a row and this was a tough game against Fulham.

He was right. Aboubarkar Kamara could have had a first-half hat-trick, but Lukasz Fabianski was equal to the task.

And at the other end, West Ham always looked likely on the counter and Felipe Anderson was at the heart of it.

First he received Mark Noble’s stunning pass, had a shred of luck and then pulled it back for Robert Snodgrass to thump home.

Then Anderson’s cross was flicked on by the head of Javier Hernandez and the unmarked Michail Antonio was there to take a deft first touch and then put it through the keeper’s legs.

“It was game where we didn’t create too many chances, but we scored the ones we did create,” said the manager.

“I think that we defended very well, especially in the second half when we didn’t really do too much going forward.”

They should have had more, but the last pass was missing in that second half. But praise must go to Antonio as he caused problems for an abject Fulham defence.

Declan Rice had another brilliant game, while Fabian Balbuena lived up to his nickname of ‘The General’ with an assured, calm display.

But it was wingers Snodgrass and Anderson that were the big difference again.

So can West Ham get into those European places? Pellegrini has achieved that at every club he has managed, so it it possible now.

“Maybe, we can,” he said. “We started with no points so now just to be two points behind the European spots is good, but we must go game by game.

“Our target for this season, we know that the first five teams have a lot of points but we will try to continue winning and at the end of the season, we will see.”

Considering the injuries they still have, it tells you just what a magnificent job he is doing.

No wonder they are singing his name.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Heritage: How people tackled their thirst in days gone by

Romford Brewery c1890. Picture: Havering Local Studies Library

Armed police in Collier Row after man threatens officers with a meat cleaver

Armed police in Collier Row last night. Photo: Mia Hayworth

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Barking, Havering and Redbridge nurse scoops Lifetime Achievement award for 27 years’ service

Nurse Caroline Moore was the winner of BHRUT's Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: BHRUT

Essex Leopards Hodges pleased with bounce back victory

Essex Leopards Lee Hodges in action (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists