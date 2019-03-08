Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

West Ham Women: Jack’s the lad to take team to Wembley

PUBLISHED: 11:30 12 April 2019

Jack Sullivan is the chief executive of West Ham Women

Jack Sullivan is the chief executive of West Ham Women

Archant

Hammers chief executive Sullivan reveals his dream of taking West Ham to Wembley

The West Ham Women's teamThe West Ham Women's team

West Ham Women’s chief executive Jack Sullivan is not only taking on the day-to-day workings of the football club, he is also having his every move followed by a TV camera crew.

A BBC documentary – ‘Britain’s Youngest Football Boss – has been following the exploits of the team through their inaugural Women’s Super League season.

And so when I sit down to chat with Jack, son of men’s team co-owner David Sullivan, about Sunday’s semi-final, the cameraman is there too.

The 19-year-old has taken it in his stride though and has a maturity beyond his tender years as well as the enthusiasm of youth.

“I think since we took over there has been a lot happening here,” he said. “We turned full-time professional last summer, we won two cups last season so it has been an exciting time.

“But to be honest we have taken it all in our stride and it is something we are not thinking about too much.”

Sullivan is excited about what is to come. Sunday sees the FA Cup semi-final with Reading at Wycombe Wanderers and the prospect of the Hammers going to Wembley for the final.

“Personally it was something I always wanted to do. Get West Ham to Wembley. The men didn’t manage it this year so maybe the women can,” he said.

“I think it is still the biggest game in women’s football and to play at an iconic stadium like Wembley would be fantastic.

“I think it would be the best day of my life as a personal achievement.”

Before that, West Ham Women must negotiate a tricky tie against Reading and Jack is hoping the experience of his team will play to their advantage.

“We have got a squad who are really talented, we have got a squad that have been there and done it and we have a lot of internationals, but we also have the mixture with the young and enthusiastic,” he said.

“It was important to get that mixture right. Only time will tell if we can win. It will be a great thank you to the club and to the fans for their support this year.”

Support at their home ground of Rush Green has been astonishing this season, comparing favourably to most of the non-league teams in the area which is a matter of great satisfaction to the chief executive.

“We have increased attendances by 112 per cent this season and been doing a lot of the work with the community, so it would be great to say thanks to everyone who has helped us,” he said.

“Last summer we could have said let’s be happy playing in the second or third tier of women’s football, but we decided to push it and now we are in the top flight with 20 full-time professionals so maybe we can push one last time and get to Wembley.”

The cameras are switched off and young Jack returns to his thoughts. Most of them are about his football team and the progress they are undoubtedly making, win or lose on Sunday.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Boro manager Martin insists side must be confidence for their clash away to Sudbury

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

West Ham Women: Jack’s the lad to take team to Wembley

Jack Sullivan is the chief executive of West Ham Women

Cranston Park win Essex doubles league

Cranston Park won the Dunlop Essex Adult Open Doubles League (pic: Cranston Park TC)

Taylor wants Daggers to compete mission on Ebbsfleet trip

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge dribbles past Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists