Bowen believes West Ham can be confident

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Southampton at London Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers striker Jarrod Bowen believes his side can restart their delayed Premier League campaign with confidence, despite facing three Champions League hopefuls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Moyes’ men face a battle for survival over the last nine matches of the season, as the top flight returns from a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the fixture list throws up a particularly tough opening, with seventh-placed Wolves visiting London Stadium on Saturday, before a trip to London rivals Tottenham, who are eighth, on Tuesday.

After having next weekend off, it is then a meeting with Chelsea, who are fourth, on July 1 but Bowen told whufc.com: “I’m itching to get at them. I said when I joined that playing the big teams is what you dream of.

“We’ve got Wolves, Tottenham, Chelsea – three tough games – but we can play with a lot of confidence.

“We’re probably not expected to get much from the games, so we can work that in our favour.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got three games, so if we can pick up good results in those, it’ll give us a right headstart going into the last six.”

West Ham had taken just eight points from 10 league matches in 2020 when play was suspended following their 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on March 7.

After a 4-0 New Year’s Day win over Bourneouth, they lost five of their next seven fixtures before a 3-1 home victory over Southampton on February 29.

January signing Bowen made his full Premier League debut against the Saints and opened the scoring on 15 minutes, after collecting a through ball from Pablo Fornals and beating Alex McCarthy.

And the 23-year-old is hoping to add more goals, albeit in matches played behind closed doors, in a six-week sprint to the end of the season to help the Hammers in their bid to avoid relegation.

He added: “I don’t think anyone has had this kind of Premier League start before. I joined really late at the end of the transfer window, had a few games and then it has been on pause.

“It’s been strange but the important thing is we’ve come back to a safe environment where everyone feels comfortable.

“It’d be much better if we had 60,000 all here cheering, like the Southampton game, but that’s not the case. We know we’ve got the full backing of them anyway.”