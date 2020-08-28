West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United Women have announced the loan signing of Australian international Emily van Egmond from Orlando Pride, subject to international clearance.

The midfielder joins the Hammers on a loan deal until January and becomes West Ham’s seventh signing ahead of the 2020/21 Barclays FA Women’s Super League campaign, joining international teammate Mackenzie Arnold, Maz Pacheco, Katerina Svitkova, Hawa Cissoko, Nor Mustafa and Ruby Grant in moving to the Irons.

Van Egmond, who has 97 caps for Australia, is a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and W-League Premiership winner, and has built an impressive reputation in her homeland, the United States of America and Germany.

“I am really excited to join West Ham United,” Van Egmond told whufc.com. “I’ve heard only good things about this club. It’s great to join this team, in a league that is only getting more and more competitive.

“I am excited to play for this Club and I’ve heard the Women’s Super League in England is definitely on the rise. You can see that in the signings that have come to England, so I’m really excited to be here and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Head coach Matt Beard is thrilled to add a player of Van Egmond’s quality to his side ahead of the new campaign.

He said: “I am delighted to bring Emily to West Ham United. In Emily, we have a versatile midfielder who has played for some of the world’s very best teams and proved herself across the globe.

“I am excited for what she will add to our team and believe she will prove to be a great addition to the squad.”

The daughter of former Socceroo’s footballer Gary van Egmond, Emily was raised in Newcastle, Australia, and played for the Newcastle Jets in the 2008/09 campaign.

The midfielder switched to Canberra United in 2009 before competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time with Elitedivisionen team Fortuna Hjørring in the 2011/12 season.

A second spell with Newcastle Jets followed between 2011 and 2013, while van Egmond joined Women’s Premier Soccer League Elite Western New York Flash during the summer of 2012, helping the side to win the league championship by scoring in a tense penalty shoot-out win over Chicago Red Stars.

Van Egmond would play for Seattle Reign in the closing matches of the inaugural National Women’s Soccer League campaign in 2013, before returning to Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.

A spell with Chicago Red Stars and a third stint back at Newcastle Jets – during which her performances earned Van Egmond the Julie Dolan Medal - followed before the Australian international moved to Germany to play for Frauen-Bundesliga side FFC Frankfurt for the 2015/16 season.

Van Egmond transferred to VfL Wolfsburg in 2016, scoring five goals and helping the team to claim the ‘double’ – the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal – before returning to Newcastle Jets in 2017.

In February 2018, Van Egmond joined Orlando Pride but returned to the W-League to represent Melbourne City for the 2019/21 season. The midfielder started all 14 league matches and scored six goals to help Melbourne retain their W-League title, as well as claiming the Championship after being Sydney FC in the Final.

At international level, Van Egmond has 97 appearances for Australia and has represented the Matildas at three Women’s World Cups. The midfielder helped her nation to claim the Cup of Nations in 209 and the Tournament of Nations in 2017, and also played for her country and the 2016 Olympic Games.