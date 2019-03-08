Shenfield High School proud of former pupil Kent's success

Colchester United's Frankie Kent (second right) celebrates scoring a goal

Shenfield High School staff were proud to see former pupil Frankie Kent secure a transfer to League One side Peterborough United this week.

The 23-year-old defender signed a three-year deal at the Posh for an undisclosed fee, having made 141 appearances for Colchester United.

And head of PE Garry Sapsford says staff always felt Kent had a chance of making a career for himself in the game.

He said: "Frankie captained our school football team to the U12 National Cup title in 2008 scoring a superb goal from 25 yards with his weaker left foot!

"It was evident from day one that Frankie had something special. However he was released by Arsenal at 15, but he did not let this set back demotivate him.

"He was signed by Colchester United and never looked back."

Kent is the eighth summer signing made by Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson, the son of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex, as the club prepare themselves for a bid to reach the Championship.

"This is the next step and I am looking forward to hopefully a promotion push with Peterborough," said Kent.

Ferguson added: "I'm really excited to get this deal over the line. Frankie has played a lot of games for his age. He has been a captain there, he is a leader for his age and has loads of potential."

Shenfield's Sapsford, meanwhile, is not surprised by the progress made by his former charge.

He said: "Frankie was a model student at school in every sense. We have kept in touch and he has come back to school on a few occasions, once as our special guest for our Sports Awards Evening.

"Frankie is in every way an excellent ambassador for Shenfield High School and a great role model for our students. We wish him all the very best of luck at Peterborough, a club where another ex-Shenfield student, Chris Whelpdale enjoyed 5 successful years."