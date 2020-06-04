Search

Shenfield High School link with London City Lionesses to help female footballers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 June 2020

Shenfield High School's girls' football programme is linking up with London City Lionesses (pic Shenfield High School)

Shenfield High School's girls' football programme is linking up with London City Lionesses (pic Shenfield High School)

Shenfield High School have been made an official further education partner of the London City Lionesses, to deliver a new girls’ football academy in the new academic year.

Female students will have access to a full-time programme of professional football training alongside their A-level or BTEC Level 3 studies as the Lionesses lead on the Girl’s Academy providing a pathway for those who aspire to play at the highest level.

Diane Culligan, Chair of London City Lionesses, said: “Shenfield has a highly successful football Academy but until now it’s only been available to boys. As London’s first independent professional women’s football club we strive to be a pioneering force for the women’s game especially when it comes to equality and inclusivity.

“We hope this fantastic new partnership will be a blueprint for success across a network of programmes across London and further afield.

“We’ve chosen Shenfield High School as our first collaboration as they are already one of the leading girls’ football schools in the country, their under-13s are national school champions, they are a perfect partner for our new Girls Academy.

“It’s so important girls like their male counterparts have an opportunity to continue their football development alongside their post-16 education and we hope to see them coming through the ranks to join our first team in the future.”

Students in the Academy will have regular interaction with the London City Lionesses first and development team squads, helping them gain a deeper understanding of what it takes to be a

professional footballer.

The team will play under the name London City Lionesses Shenfield and wear London City Lioness kit as they compete in the English Colleges FA National Premier League.

Garry Sapsford, Director of Sport at Shenfield, added: “Shenfield High School are absolutely delighted to offer a unique sixth form football and education programme in partnership with FA

Women’s Championship side London City Lionesses.

“This one of a kind programme will provide an exceptional platform for the girls to excel in both football and their studies gaining outstanding guidance from both the Lionesses staff and Shenfield High School.”

Shenfield High are looking to start a weekly under-14 LCL Academy training group based at school to help develop players with potential, with sessions open to any player of an appropriate ability and not just those girls at Shenfield High School.

The majority of places for the new academic year have been allocated pending GCSE results however, there are limited spaces still available on the programme.

Anyone interested should visit londoncitylionesses.com/shenfield-school and complete the expression of interest form or contact Paul Preston at Shenfield High School at p.preston@shenfield.essex.sch.uk.

