Reynolds delighted for former pupil Obafemi

PUBLISHED: 08:44 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 03 January 2019

Southampton's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

PA Wire/PA Images

Romford striker Nick Reynolds was delighted to see former pupil Michael Obafemi claim his first Premier League goal for Southampton during the festive period.

Ex-Emerson Park Academy student Obafemi netted in his side’s 3-1 win at Huddersfield, after coming off the bench, to become their youngest scorer in the Premier League at the age of 18 years, 169 days.

And PE teacher Reynolds said: “You knew he was a talent from the day he first stepped into the school, from the first PE lesson.

“I didn’t teach him until he was in year 10/11 but the feedback from other teachers was always that he was an exceptional athlete

“Football was obviously he main strength but he was also an amazing athletics performer. He was Havering 100m champion all four years he competed and if he’d been available for Essex Schools he would have been Essex Schools champion as well.

“In year 10 he ran a 10.9 when he was 15. Obviously questionable time keeping, but that gives you an idea of how quick he was.

“The most amazing thing I ever saw him do was when he was year 11. He’d just been signed by Southampton and had been told to take it easy due to a stress fracture in his back. There was a slot open in the Havering team competing in the Essex Schools for triple jump. Michael stepped up and won it against a very strong field, many who were club athletes, and the only training he had is what myself and Mr Reed had given him in our jumping pit!

“Obviously he has a chance to make a name for himself now and he has had a couple of chances in games where he could have scored in previous appearances.

“But I’m so happy he has got his first goal and I do believe he will kick on now and make a name for himself. At Emerson Park he is a constant talking point amongst teachers and pupils. We wish him all the best and hope he reaches his full potential.”

