New football players welcome for 'Ladies Day' in Romford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 September 2019

Romford play football hosting a Ladies Day (Pic: Essex FA)

Archant

Women can enter a team of friends into a tournament, try Walking Football or get back involved if they used to play when a five-a-Side Festival takes place at PlayFootball Romford on Saturday, October, 5 in partnership with She Can Play.

New faces will be welcomed to King George's Playing Field from 1.30pm to 5.00pm where a trio of different tournaments will feature for three different varieties of the game - competitive, recreational and Walking Football.

Players of all abilities can attend and find out more about opportunities to participate in the game at any level.

To register your interest, please E-Mail emma.burden@essexfa.com or call Emma on (01245) 393073.

Information on getting into football can also be found at www.essexfa.com, on Twitter by following @EssexCountyFA and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

