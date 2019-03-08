Bostik Premier: Worthing 3 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch were left to rue a poor start in Sussex as they fell to defeat on Saturday.

Barely a minute had been played when Kwame Abubofour-Poku produced a mazy run straight through the Urchins defence and curled a shot past Callum Chafer and into the top corner to put Worthing ahead.

And it was nearly 2-0 on 10 minutes when a long ball found Jesse Starkey, who cut inside and forced a good save from Chafer.

The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes later, though, as David Ajiboye converted from the penalty spot to leave Urchins with a mountain to climb at an early stage.

And the visitors continued to struggle to make an impact, as Worthing’s Ajiboye fired another chance over from a short corner just past the half-hour mark.

Lewwis Spence was booked as Hornchurch’s frustrations grew, with George Purcell getting away on the left only to see his cross claimed by Lucas Cavagnari.

Remi Sutton sent Charlie Stimson away two minutes before the break, but a poor first touch saw the change go begging.

Urchins boss Mark Stimson made a change during the break, sending on George Saunders for Spence, but Worthing had a chance within a minute of the restart as Ricky Aguiar fired wide.

And Chafer had to produce a superb save to hold onto a shot from Ajiboye on 49 minutes, then tipped over another effort soon after.

Saunders had Hornchurch’s first on-target attempt on 58 minutes, which was comfortably saved by Cavagnari, then Ajiboye sprinted clear on the right just past the hour mark but fired high over the crossbar.

Stimson sent on Jordan Clark and George Winn for Glenn Wilson and Kenzer Lee midway through the second half in a double substitution for the visitors.

But Chafer had to push a shot from Oliver Pearce wide soon after, then tipped over Poku’s volley from a Pearce cross from the left on 76 minutes.

And the Urchins keeper produced another great save to tip away a downward header from Jalen Jones, with Sean Marks heading the corner clear.

Chafer was beaten for a third time on 83 minutes when a cross from the right was sidefooted in by Callum Kealy, but Hornchurch hit back in the last minute of normal time as Joe Christou sidefooted home from a Saunders corner.

It was only a consolation, though, as Urchins returned to Essex empty-handed.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, Lee (G Winn 68), Wilson (Clark 68), Christou, R Winn, Spence (Saunders 46), Marks, Purcell, Stimson. Unused sub: Dutton.

Attendance: 804.