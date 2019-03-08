Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bostik Premier: Worthing 3 Hornchurch 1

PUBLISHED: 16:56 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 30 March 2019

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch were left to rue a poor start in Sussex as they fell to defeat on Saturday.

Barely a minute had been played when Kwame Abubofour-Poku produced a mazy run straight through the Urchins defence and curled a shot past Callum Chafer and into the top corner to put Worthing ahead.

And it was nearly 2-0 on 10 minutes when a long ball found Jesse Starkey, who cut inside and forced a good save from Chafer.

The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes later, though, as David Ajiboye converted from the penalty spot to leave Urchins with a mountain to climb at an early stage.

And the visitors continued to struggle to make an impact, as Worthing’s Ajiboye fired another chance over from a short corner just past the half-hour mark.

Lewwis Spence was booked as Hornchurch’s frustrations grew, with George Purcell getting away on the left only to see his cross claimed by Lucas Cavagnari.

Remi Sutton sent Charlie Stimson away two minutes before the break, but a poor first touch saw the change go begging.

Urchins boss Mark Stimson made a change during the break, sending on George Saunders for Spence, but Worthing had a chance within a minute of the restart as Ricky Aguiar fired wide.

And Chafer had to produce a superb save to hold onto a shot from Ajiboye on 49 minutes, then tipped over another effort soon after.

Saunders had Hornchurch’s first on-target attempt on 58 minutes, which was comfortably saved by Cavagnari, then Ajiboye sprinted clear on the right just past the hour mark but fired high over the crossbar.

Stimson sent on Jordan Clark and George Winn for Glenn Wilson and Kenzer Lee midway through the second half in a double substitution for the visitors.

But Chafer had to push a shot from Oliver Pearce wide soon after, then tipped over Poku’s volley from a Pearce cross from the left on 76 minutes.

And the Urchins keeper produced another great save to tip away a downward header from Jalen Jones, with Sean Marks heading the corner clear.

Chafer was beaten for a third time on 83 minutes when a cross from the right was sidefooted in by Callum Kealy, but Hornchurch hit back in the last minute of normal time as Joe Christou sidefooted home from a Saunders corner.

It was only a consolation, though, as Urchins returned to Essex empty-handed.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, Lee (G Winn 68), Wilson (Clark 68), Christou, R Winn, Spence (Saunders 46), Marks, Purcell, Stimson. Unused sub: Dutton.

Attendance: 804.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

Funeral of Jodie Chesney: Scouts lead guard of honour as community says final goodbye to teenage victim of knife crime

Family, friends and local Scout groups at the funeral of Jodie Chesney (inset) at the Ascension Church. Photos: Met Police/Ken Mears

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

Funeral of Jodie Chesney: Scouts lead guard of honour as community says final goodbye to teenage victim of knife crime

Family, friends and local Scout groups at the funeral of Jodie Chesney (inset) at the Ascension Church. Photos: Met Police/Ken Mears

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers beaten on trip to Chesterfield

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Worthing 3 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry for when the clocks go forward!

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.

Wighams calls on Romford to deliver best performance of season against Cantabs

Romford & Gidea Park claim a lineout earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Taylor set to make raft of changes to Daggers XI for Chesterfield trip

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists