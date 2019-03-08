Isthmian Premier: Worthing 0 Hornchurch 6

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Chris Dickson fired a hat-trick as Hornchurch hit Worthing for six in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday.

Having taken four points from a possible six in the first week of the new season, Urchins ran riot in Sussex in a stunning display.

Joe Christou had an early effort saved, but Worthing then broke on the right and the ball to Lloyd Dawes, who swept wide.

Reece Meekums went close for the hosts on nine minutes, shooting from the left, before Chris Dickson ran clear and rounded Roco Rees only to fire into the side netting.

Rees saved a sliced effort by George Saunders, before Mitchell Dickenson and George Winn denied the hosts with good defending.

Daniel Uchechi deflected a shot over, before Dawes dragged a shot wide as Worthing remained on top, but then Christou had a good chance blocked by Danny Barker on 26 minutes after Saunders cut the ball back.

Joe Wright produced a superb save to thwart Meekums before the half-hour mark then saw the same player send a curling shot over the crossbar.

Dickenson denied Dawes on 35 minutes, before the same player fired another effort over and Joe Tennant was also too high with a volley from a corner as the first half ended goalless.

Urchins got their noses in front on 55 minutes, though, as Dickson made ground on the right and sent a shot across Rees and into the far corner of the net.

Uchechi played in Christou soon after, with his shot deflected behind for a corner.

But the visitors doubled their lead on the hour mark as Dickson struck again with a stunning effort, volleying home from range after Dickenson's long ball from defence found him.

Dickson tested Rees again on 64 minutes, with his shot parried away by the home keeper, before great defending by Ricky Hayles denied Ollie Pearce midway through the second half.

And Hornchurch added their third goal on 70 minutes as Uchechi found Ronnie Winn, who beat the defender and keeper to produce a fine finish.

Dickson completed his treble two minutes later, collecting the ball 20 yards out and beating his man before rifling a shot into the top corner of the net.

Alex Parsons sent a rare chance for Worthing over the bar with 11 minutes remaining, but Urchins claimed their fifth when Ronnie Winn latched on to Uchechi's through ball and fired into the top corner.

Charlie Stimson and Daniel Akindayini replaced Dickson and Uchechi with six minutes left and combined for a sixth Hornchurch goal late on after a long ball out of defence as Akindayini won the ball from the home keeper and the ball fell for Stimson to casually lob home.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, G Winn, Christou, Dickenson, Johnson, Saunders, R Winn, Clark (Hayles 43), Dickson (Stimson 84), Uchechi (Akindayini 84).

Unused subs: Goode, Cooper.