Isthmian League: Witham Town 1 Romford 1

PUBLISHED: 07:07 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 18 September 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford picked up their first point of the season with a draw at Spa Road on Tuesday.

Having lost their first five matches in Isthmian League North, Boro opened the scoring just before the break through Nathan Tabora.

But hopes of victory were dashed when George Bugg got the home side back on level terms 14 minutes from time to ensure honours finished even.

Inesh Sumiththran sent an early free-kick just over for Paul Martin's men, while Anastasios fired straight at Rhys Madden.

Anastasios and Jimmy Cox could not convert Charlie Little's cross from the right as Boro enjoyed more of the play, but Witham had penalty appeals waved away when Bugg went down in the box under a challenge from Michael Agboola.

Shamido Pedulu fired over for the hosts before Boro broke the deadlock four minutes before half time as Tabora's shot found a way past Madden.

Witham dominated after the restart, with former Boro man firing a volley over from 25 yards before a free-kick to the far post would not fall kindly for Little.

Oliver Bell sent a Witham free-kick just wide, but Agboola's downward header from a corner at the other end almost put Boro 2-0 up.

The visitors had Harry Aldridge to thank for a superb backpedalling save to keep out Bell's looping header, as Witham won a string of corners, and Bugg had a shot blocked by more dogged Romford defensive work.

The pressure paid off, though, as Bugg headed home from a corner and Witham went close to taking the lead as Ryan Ramsay crossed from the left and Marcus Bowers headed just wide at the far post.

Ramsay then fired over and saw Aldridge claim another effort in the closing minutes, before Boro substitute Reece Tranter almost won it i stoppage time, firing just wide from outside the box.

Romford return to Brentwood Arena on Saturday to host Waltham Abbey in a Velocity Trophy fixture.

Romford: Aldridge, Sumiththran, Barlow, Agboola, Toussaint, Cossington, Tabora (Turk 83), Anastasios (Tranter 90), Cox (Owusu 79), Little, Joseph. Unused subs: Ogun, Thandi.

Attendance: 110.

