Isthmian League: Wingate & Finchley 2 Hornchurch 3

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch claimed the Isthmian League Premier Division points against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday thanks to a Chris Dickson hat-trick.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Dickson sent a curling effort just wide in the first minute and Urchins were awarded a penalty soon after when Jordan Clark was brought down in the box.

Dickson converted from the spot with only five minutes on the clock, but Wingate's Olumide Oluwatimilehin had a shot blocked by Ronnie Winn moments later.

A foul on Clark led to a free-kick around 20 yards out, but Dominic Green fired his effort into the wall.

But Urchins doubled their lead on the quarter-hour mark as Dickson played a one-two with Marvin Morgan on the edge of the box and beat Shane Gore with a low shot.

Tommy Tejan-Sie had a 25-yard effort fielded by Joe Wright at the other end, before Oluwatimilehin scooped a shot over on 19 minutes.

But the Blues hit back midway through the half as Charlie Ruff netted from 20 yards, before Morgan fired straight at Gore after a strong run and shot.

The hosts were awarded a penalty on 34 minutes, but Wright kept out Ruff's spot-kick only to be beaten two minutes later when Ruff teed up Alphanso Kennedy to score.

You may also want to watch:

Tejan-Sie saw a shot deflected behind for a corner, which was cleared only as far as Henry Ochieng, whose shot was saved by Wright.

But Hornchurch were back in front four minutes into the second half when Ronnie Winn intercepted a Wingate pass and found Dickson, who sprinted clear to tuck the ball past Gore.

A strong run by Oluwaseun Akinsanya saw him get to the byline as Wingate pressed, but his cross was held by Wright.

And Oluwatimilehin fired a free-kick into the stomach of Wright, before Abrahams curled another set-piece past the post.

Sakariya Hassan fired over from Dickson's lay-off two minutes from time, but the visitors claimed the spoils.

Wingate: Gore, Ifil, O'Keefe (Abrahams 66), Tejan-Sie (Read 73), Grace, Ochieng, Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya, Ruff, Kennedy.

Unused subs: Platt, Dupray, Njie.

Hornchurch: Wright, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Clark (Parcell 51), Dickson, R Winn (Hassan 57), Green, G Winn, Cooper, Morgan (Stimson 76).

Unused sub: Glenister.

Attendance: 118.