Romford crash out of FA Trophy at Whitehawk

FA Trophy: Whitehawk 2 Romford 1

Romford crashed out of the FA Trophy as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Isthmian South East outfit Whitehawk in the preliminary round of the competition.

Goals from David Martin and Connor Tighe sent Boro packing with nothing to show for their efforts despite running the Hawks close at The Enclosed Ground.

They did however come away with £750 in prize money while the hosts took home £2,250 and put their names in the hat for the next round of the cup competition.

Boro took the lead in the 44th minute as Matias Torres headed into his own goal and gave them a 1-0 margin heading into the half-time break.

Four minutes into the second-half Whitehawk were awarded a penalty and David Martin made no mistake by dispatching from the spot to level the score to 1-1.

Connor Tighe then found the back of the net to make it 2-1 and seal the victory for the hosts.

Whitehawk: Broadbent, Gibbons, Emberson, Unwin, Walsh, Torres, Ovenden (Deda 78), Kissock, Waters (Rodrigues 70), Tighe (Jubrill 88), Martin

Unused subs: Munt and Blackmore.

Romford: Riddell, Toussaint, Barlow, McLeavy, Agboola, Cossington, Brown-Bampoe, Woodward (Kessell 64), Babalola, Cox (Sumithran 78), Little (Palmer 68).

Unused subs: Nesbitt and Tranter.